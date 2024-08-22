Northstar Moving Partners With Trashie

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recycle unwanted clothing before moving day & and get rewarded

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is excited to announce its partnership with Trashie , a simple way to responsibly recycle unwanted clothes and earn rewards.

Moving often reveals just how many of someone's clothes are no longer being worn. Instead of adding to landfill waste, NorthStar Moving clients now have a simple, sustainable solution. Thanks to a new partnership with Trashie, clients can recycle their unwanted clothing with just a click. The collaboration minimizes moving boxes and makes the entire process more environmentally-friendly.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to reduce the environmental impact of moving and to support our clients in their efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder and Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm.“Partnering with Trashie allows our clients to clear out their closets responsibly, get rewarded for their efforts and reduce their moving costs by lightening the load. Trashie turns decluttering into a rewarding, feel-good experience.”

NorthStar Moving clients simply request a Trashie Take Back Bag here , fill it up with their unwanted clothing, shoes, bags and linens and send it back. Trashie ensures the textiles are responsibly recycled or upcycled, keeping them out of landfills. As a bonus, clients earn TrashieCashTM, which can be used towards deals on clothing, entertainment and more.

This new package can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving's luxury packages:

The Conscious Closet - Let's set the scene... Cue the suspenseful music... Moving day is just a week away, and the countdown has begun. You nervously open your closet door, only to be met with a mountain of clothes crammed in like sardines, including that hideous holiday sweater from 2010. Panic starts to rise. "I can't bring all this old stuff into my new closet!" But wait-don't freak out-NorthStar Moving has teamed up with an eco-friendly superhero to swoop in to rescue your wardrobe and the planet, one outdated sweater at a time! They go by the name Trashie, and they are all about finding new homes (and new purposes) for your unwanted clothes, so they don't end up in a landfill. Simply click here to request a Take Back Bag. Fill it up with clothes, linens and even shoes, send it back, and for each bag, you'll earn TrashieCashTM to redeem for clothing, movies, dining and more! Your oldies will get a new life. So, go ahead, clean out that closet before moving day, and earn some serious eco-cred while you're at it!

This new offering reflects NorthStar Moving's ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions that make moving a more positive experience for clients and the planet alike.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company:“A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving's mission is to exceed their clients' expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit and or call (800) 275-7767.





About Trashie

Trashie's Take Back Bag is the simplest way to recycle unwanted clothing and textiles, and get rewarded for doing so! Fill it up, send it back, and Trashie will divert it from landfills and make sure everything finds a new home. For each bag you'll earn $30 TrashieCashTM which you can redeem for deals on clothing, movies, dining, & more! Learn more at .

CONTACT: Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767 ...