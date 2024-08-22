CIEE And ASU Lead Change In Study Abroad, Eliminating Curriculum Barriers With ASU Online

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CIEE adds 4,700 ASU courses to global of Study Abroad Programs in 40 Cities

The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) and Arizona State University (ASU)

have joined forces to ensure that every student can study abroad wherever they most desire and still complete the coursework needed to stay on track for graduation by augmenting their coursework through ASU Online .

CIEE and ASU are breaking down curriculum barriers so that every student, regardless of major, can study abroad.

Students in over 200 of CIEE's global study abroad programs will now have the opportunity to take courses through ASU Online, opening a vast new world of academic options for students who previously thought they couldn't study abroad because the courses they needed to graduate were not available overseas.

Beginning in January 2025, students will be able to enroll in over 200 of CIEE's global study abroad programs as currently offered at 40 international locations, with courses delivered at highly respected international universities or by CIEE faculty, and they will also have the option to include courses from ASU Online. This additional online option will eliminate curriculum barriers for students whose home university accepts online credit while providing more options and flexibility for students. The goal of the partnership is to eliminate curriculum barriers and provide additional opportunities for students to study abroad.

"Research has shown that study abroad is one of the most transformational college experiences a student can have," said ASU executive vice president and university provost

Nancy

Gonzales. "For this reason, ASU has made it our priority to expand access to study abroad opportunities by reducing barriers like cost and curriculum requirements – both of which have prevented students from participating in international study. We are proud to partner with a leader in international study abroad that aligns with our goal of providing an excellent and impactful education that is accessible to all."

ASU Online offers over 4,700 college courses that support more than 300 online degree programs

of study and are taught online by the same ASU faculty who teach in-person. The ASU Online course catalogue includes thousands of high-demand courses in engineering, technology, science, business, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, social sciences, environmental science and sustainability, and more.



CIEE will offer ASU Online courses to students at no additional cost, keeping CIEE programs the most affordable study abroad programs available. By providing open access to ASU's world-leading portfolio of online courses at no additional cost, CIEE will help students overcome the two biggest barriers to studying abroad – high program costs and curriculum limitations.

The partnership between CIEE and ASU Online will transform international learning opportunities for students from hundreds of America's leading colleges and universities by ensuring that every student, regardless of academic major, will be able to study abroad anywhere in the world and enroll in courses that ensure on-time graduation at their home institution.

"It's an honor to partner with ASU, the recognized leader in higher ed innovation, on our shared goal to expand access to global education for all," said James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE. "Together, ASU and CIEE are leading change in study abroad to ensure that all students, regardless of their academic course requirements, have the opportunity to embrace the transformational experience of study abroad, which is widely known to be a high impact experience for undergraduates, helping them perform better academically, retain at higher rates, and prepare them for future career success in today's globally interconnected world."

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)