Aqaba Launches Updated Master Plan With Japanese Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, August 22 (Petra) – The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), launched on Thursday an updated master plan for the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.This initiative is part of the broader project to modernize the comprehensive plan and master plan for Aqaba, a project that began in 2022 with JICA's support.Over the past two years, the project has undergone multiple phases, including close cooperation with Japanese counterparts. These phases involved gaining insights into urban planning, smart city applications, disaster prevention, sectoral planning, and land use planning, all based on international best practices from a Japanese perspective. Additionally, a matrix of capital projects has been prepared for implementation over the next 16 years, with a particular focus on transforming Aqaba into a regional hub for logistics, tourism, business, and innovation under the new master plan.During the launch ceremony, attended by Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjar, members of the ASEZA's Board of Commissioners, and several officials, the final version of the updated master plan was presented to Naif Fayez, Chairperson of the ASEZA's Board of Commissioners.Fayez highlighted that the comprehensive land use plan for the Aqaba Special Economic Zone for the years 2024-2040 focuses on sustainable development and green growth. This plan complements the ASEZA's ongoing strategy for 2024-2030 and aligns with its strategic goals.Fayez noted that since the ASEZA's establishment in 2002, it has relied on the Gensler Master Plan for land use from 2002 to 2020. In continuation of this integrated approach to urban planning, the ASEZA has updated the master plan for the next 20 years, building on previous achievements across social and economic sectors to improve the quality of life in Aqaba.He added that the ASEZA is committed to continuous strategic future planning, which includes launching a population census strategy for the governorate. In line with the ASEZA's vision for the next two decades, supported by JICA's technical cooperation, the authority has embarked on defining the comprehensive land use plan aimed at improving quality of life and urban development.Fayez emphasized that this dynamic plan, developed in collaboration with key stakeholders in Aqaba, will guide sustainable development and investments in the region. It will enable Aqaba to implement smart urban growth policies across all sectors, enhancing urban resilience and quality of life in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda 2030.He further stated that the ASEZA, in partnership with its stakeholders, has laid the foundation and roadmap to achieve Aqaba's strategic objectives, aiming to attract more investments and enhance the region's competitiveness within the framework of sustainable development and green growth, in alignment with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.For his part, Chief Representative of JICA Morihata Shingo expressed confidence in Aqaba's ability to attract more investors and visitors, citing the ambitious plans to diversify and enhance growth in the region. He noted that these plans are realistic and achievable under the updated master plan's clear vision, guided by the ASEZA's leadership and the Aqaba Development Corporation.Shingo also underscored the importance of sustaining the work and outcomes of the updated master plan, pledging continued support for Aqaba's growth and development with all available resources at any time.