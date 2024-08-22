Revnest, Inc. Acquires Hungry Robots LLC, Expanding Its Data Capabilities And Reinforcing Its Mission To Transform Real Estate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revnest, the marketplace for buying and selling vacation homes, has built its core product on verifying a home's actual performance data. With this of Hungry Robots, Revnest will now have access to 30M+ global hotel and short-term rental listings; the full collection of agency (OTA) data from Airbnb, Vrbo and Booking[dot]com . OTA data includes listing content, daily availability, and real-time pricing.

Real estate marketplace for buying and selling vacation rentals where buyers and investors can view verified short-term rental properties and interact directly with owners or listing agents.

Understanding how a home has performed compared to the local market gives the real estate industry a holistic picture on investment performance. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Revnest's mission to deliver accurate, comprehensive, and actionable data on every piece of real estate worldwide.

"By integrating Hungry Robots' forward looking projection data alongside our verified historical data we are taking a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver the most comprehensive and actionable real estate insights for the industry." said Keith Breon, Revnest Co-Founder and CEO.

"Working with Hungry Robots is a breath of fresh air, when other data providers switched to long term quoting, working with Hungry Robots on the

daily and length of stay pricing has been a differentiator. Another

differentiator is the Booking feed. Something we haven't been able to

receive from other providers." - Wheelhouse

Revnest made another key acquisition by hiring Jaime Kamps-Duac as Enterprise Sales Director. Kamps-Duac has worked with short-term rental data solutions the past four years and has been an Airbnb Superhost the past eight years. Experienced in the hospitality data space, Kamps-Duac has been providing data solutions to clients while assisting in the direction and development of new core data products.

Revnest will continue to offer the full raw OTA data from Hungry Robots as well as offer boutique data services for custom data solutions.

About Revnest

Revnest is the real estate marketplace for buying and selling vacation rentals. Buyers can view verified short-term rental properties and interact directly with owners or listing agents on Revnest For more information about Revnest, visit .

About Hungry Robots

Hungry Robots is a pioneering data provider known for its extensive and frequently updated vacation rental data points. The company is setting a new standard in the real estate data marketplace for having the most available listings, frequency in collection to ensure accuracy, and unique length of stay quoting to give both Short-Term Rental (STR) and Mid-Term Rental (MTR) quoting.

For more information on Revnest and its recent acquisition of Hungry Robots, please visit revnest or contact [email protected]

