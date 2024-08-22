IANS Interview: Congress Will Independently Form Govt In Haryana, Says Bhupinder Hooda

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Assembly Haryana, where will take place on October 1, and the results will be declared on October 4.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming elections, senior leader and former Chief of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday spoke on a range of issues in an exclusive interview with IANS.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What preparations is the Congress making in light of the Assembly elections?

Bhupinder Hooda: Our party is fully prepared. The nomination process will begin on September 5. The state election committee has already met, and now the scrutiny process is underway. After the state election committee's meeting, there will be a central election committee meeting where the candidates' names will be finalised. We expect to release the first list of candidates around September 1.

IANS: How many seats does the Congress expect to win in Haryana?

Bhupinder Hooda: I cannot make specific claims about the number of seats, but I can confidently say that our party is set to form the government in Haryana with a significant majority.

IANS: What are the chances of a coalition?

Bhupinder Hooda: I believe the Congress is fully capable of achieving majority on its own. There is no question of needing a coalition with anyone. I am confident that our party will form the government with a clear and strong majority.

IANS: How do you view the 10-year tenure of your government as compared to that of the BJP?

Bhupinder Hooda: In 2014, Haryana was number one in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, job creation, sports and athletes, and law and order. However, during the BJP's 10-year rule, no significant progress has been made in the state.

Unemployment, inflation, insecurity, and crime have reached unprecedented levels. There has been no effort to create jobs, with the government failing to fill two lakh vacant positions. Our nation's champion wrestlers, who have brought international acclaim to India, had to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, and they are yet to receive justice.

IANS: Will the Congress give ticket to Vinesh Phogat for the Assembly polls?

Bhupinder Hooda: Look, athletes do not belong to any party; they belong to the entire nation. That's why we have called for both the Haryana and Central governments to honour and respect athletes. They should be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Vinesh Phogat's feelings have been hurt. She could have won a gold medal, and there seems to be some shortcoming in how she has been treated. We respect and will continue to respect athletes. At the 2010 Commonwealth Games, India won 36 medals, with 22 coming from Haryana despite our population being only 2 per cent of the country's total. We won six Olympic medals in Paris, with four coming from Haryana. The question of giving a ticket is a hypothetical one.

IANS: Can Deepender Hooda take charge of Haryana?

Bhupinder Hooda: Why? Am I retiring? The decision made by the party will be acceptable to everyone. I'm not tired, nor have I retired.

IANS: Is Bhupinder Singh Hooda the CM face for Congress?

Bhupinder Hooda: Congress has a process for making such decisions. First, the MLAs will be elected. Then, observers will come and ask each MLA about their preferences. This information will be reported to the high command, which will then make the final decision. We will accept whatever decision the high command makes.

IANS: What do you have to say about reports of internal sabotage regarding ticket distribution?

Bhupinder Hooda: I believe there is no factionalism within the Congress. The priority is to have candidates who are both winnable and reliable.

IANS: Could Kumari Selja be the chief ministerial face of the party?

Bhupinder Hooda: If everyone desires it, why not? The final decision on the Chief Minister will be made by the MLAs and the party high command.

IANS: Will the Aam Aadmi Party going solo in the polls harm the Congress?

Bhupinder Hooda: I believe the Congress is fully capable on its own. The party's position is strong. An alliance with AAP was discussed at the national level, but no such discussions have taken place at the state level. I am satisfied with the results of the Lok Sabha elections. All sections of society have clearly indicated that the upcoming government in Haryana will be led by the Congress.

IANS: Should similar action be taken in Uttar Pradesh as was taken in Haryana regarding the teacher recruitment scam?

Bhupinder Hooda: I believe that action should be taken against any scam, wherever it occurs. The MD of the Employment Skills Corporation was caught in corruption, and there should be an investigation into that as well. SITs are formed, but the reports often do not come out.

IANS: Will the Delhi liquor scam become an electoral issue in Haryana?

Bhupinder Hooda: There was a liquor scam in Haryana as well, which we raised. The government formed an SIT, but till now, no report has been released.

IANS: What is your opinion on the involvement of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor scam?

Bhupinder Hooda: This matter is currently under judicial review, so I won't comment on it. However, any action taken out of political vengeance should not occur in a democracy.

IANS: Has the BJP done injustice to the Jats in Haryana?

Bhupinder Hooda: The BJP has done injustice not only to the Jats, but to everyone, to all sections of society. They have wronged all the people of Haryana.

IANS: Will the next government in Haryana be formed under the leadership of a Jat leader?

Bhupinder Hooda: Congress' policy has always been that 'na jaat par na paat par, muhar lagegi haath par' (votes are cast not on caste or background but on the Congress symbol, the hand). The decision on who will be the CM face will be made by the party. I have not retired, which is why I am contesting the elections.

IANS: How do you view Rahul Gandhi's role today?

Bhupinder Hooda: Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a strong leader with significant expectations from the public. If the Congress secures a majority (in future), he will be a strong contender for the Prime Minister's post which cannot be denied.