Los Angeles Auto Show 2024: First Look At This Year's Top Attractions And Special Exhibits

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to previously announced exhibitors such as Cadillac, GMC, Buick, VinFast, Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan, and many others, the Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) today shared a first look at its exciting and expansive 2024 program. As always, the extensive range of new from global automotive manufacturers are the focal point of the show, but the inclusion of major attractions, special exhibits, ride and drive opportunities, and lifestyle features will deliver an experience that appeals to every type of attendee. From active car shoppers to automotive enthusiasts to entire families looking for an unforgettable day out, the LA Auto Show has it all.

Ride & Drive Experiences

Test ride and drive experiences will be available from Cadillac, Subaru, Volkswagen, Chevrolet, Kia, Nissan, and dozens more to be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees will be able to ride-along or get behind the wheel and experience an exciting array of vehicles on a variety of courses in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, including the show's EV- and hybrid-only outdoor test track,

Electric Avenue powered by Ampure . Ampure is the official EV charging partner of the 2024 LA Auto Show.

SIM Racing

The LA Auto Show, LANFest, and Tryhard Consulting are excited to present a thrilling SIM racing activation at this year's show. The experience will include state-of-the-art racing rigs, e-sports competitions, and a virtual reality dirt rally, as well as free game play for attendees featuring famous titles such as Mario KartTM

and Need for SpeedTM. The show will also host high school and collegiate Rocket League matches, celebrity/influencer games, mini-tournaments, a PC build workshop, and other family-friendly and competitive experiences.

The Aftermarket Garage

The Aftermarket Garage is back for 2024 and visitors can enjoy an incredible array of custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles. This year's star attractions include South Bay Pop Ups Lowrider & Motorcycle Collective, Al & Ed's Exclusive, SS Motorsports, World Famous 4 x 4, Yamaha, Black Classics Car Club, and many others. With more than 60 mind-blowing lowriders on display, as well as a host of ultra-luxurious exotics, supercars, and premium sports cars, The Aftermarket Garage is an essential part of the LA Auto Show experience.

Food Trucks

As vibrant, dynamic features of the Los Angeles culinary scene, food trucks reflect the diversity and creativity of communities throughout the city. This year's LA Auto Show will again celebrate this enriching feature of life in LA with a wide variety of trucks on site offering cuisines from around the world.

Buy Tickets Early, Save More

Special pricing is currently available with 10% off* tickets through September 30, 2024. From October 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024, tickets will be offered at a 5% discount*, and then regular pricing will apply from November 1, 2024, to December 1, 2024.

*Offer applies to regularly priced Any Day and Monday-Thursday Tickets only.

The LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public from November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024. Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on X , Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

