India Nutraceuticals Markets, Competition, Forecasts And Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

The nutraceutical market in India is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by several key factors. Firstly, India's large and diverse population is becoming increasingly health-conscious, driving the demand for nutraceutical products. The rising awareness of preventive healthcare and the desire for wellness-oriented solutions have contributed to this trend.



Additionally, the aging population in India has created a significant market for nutraceuticals. As individuals seek ways to address age-related health concerns, such as joint health and cognitive function, the demand for supplements and functional foods has surged. Chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease are on the rise in India. Nutraceuticals offer a holistic approach to manage these conditions, promoting their adoption.

Consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural ingredients and traditional remedies has led to the popularity of herbal and Ayurvedic nutraceuticals in the Indian market. These products resonate with the cultural preferences and preferences of Indian consumers. The government's initiatives to promote wellness and regulate the nutraceutical industry have also played a crucial role in its growth. These factors, coupled with the expansion of e-commerce platforms, are driving the nutraceutical market in India, making it a vibrant and promising sector within the country's healthcare and wellness landscape.

Key Market Trends

Growing Product Innovation

Rising demand for nutraceuticals is addressed in the Indian nutraceutical companies and is contributed by the new innovations in the nutraceutical markets. Drink mixes, nutritional shake, protein powder, herbal tea concentrate, herbal aloe concentrate, biotin drinks, and gummies are examples of the latest plant-based nutrition in demand in the country.

Adoption of Immunity-boosting Supplements

Immunity-boosting supplements has driven a significant shift in consumer buying patterns for nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals are high in demand today to support and develop immunity and address certain health needs, like bone, sleep, brain, heart, and eye health, along with overall physical and mental wellness. Additionally, due to busy lifestyles, supplements are no longer perceived as medicines but as a daily nutritional intake.

Growing Focus Towards Preventive Healthcare

Preventive healthcare has become a significant line of defense during the pandemic substantiating the nutraceuticals sector to be a strong aid to the consumer's health. The intake of potential nutrients and micro-nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, folate, selenium, and zinc has substantially increased for improved immunity. Moreover, there is an observed shift from curative to preventive care in the Indian market. With more focus on immunity due to the onset of the pandemic, consumers are relying more on functional foods.

Growing Start-Up Ecosystem in India

With the rising demand for clean nutrition that adds value to overall health, India nutraceutical market is pacing at an excellent speed and is therefore, experiencing addition of several new start ups in the country's nutraceutical market. For instance, Neuherbs, a company established in year 2016, established a broad product portfolio in Natural & Clean Nutrition including its diverse range for fitness, weight loss, hair & skin, immunity, and digestion, and is growing at a substantial rate within the industry.

