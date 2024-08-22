Speakly AI Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakly AI, the leading provider of large language model (LLM)-enabled conversational intelligence products and solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit. This achievement underscores Speakly AI's commitment to upholding the highest standards for customer data security.

Speakly AI is Now SOC 2 Compliant.

SOC 2 report, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a rigorous information security standard that validates controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By meeting these standards, Speakly AI demonstrates its dedication to providing a secure data environment for its customers.

Speakly AI specializes in leveraging AI to extract valuable business insights from unstructured conversational data, empowering revenue teams to achieve superior results and deliver added value in every customer and prospect interaction. The company's proprietary full-stack AI technology-encompassing voice recognition, natural language processing, and large language models-has led to the development of key products such as

Customer Insight, Real-Time AI Assistant (Expert), Sales Insight, Smart Wearable Badge,

and

AI Compliance . These solutions have been widely adopted across industries including finance, automotive, education, retail, internet technology, real estate, and more.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted with the assistance of

Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body that supports organizations in achieving and maintaining global compliance standards. Johanson Group attested to Speakly AI's information security controls as meeting the leading industry standards for LLM enterprise-grade applications and conversational intelligence solutions.

Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a testament to Speakly AI's robust organizational practices in safeguarding customer data. With a strong focus on data integrity and security, Speakly AI is committed to serving mission-critical industries, including financial services, automotive dealerships, education, and professional services. This SOC 2 Type I compliance marks a significant milestone in Speakly AI's ongoing efforts to maintain secure systems and controls.

About Speakly AI:

Speakly AI is a leading B2B SaaS company specializing in the use of AI to unlock valuable business insights from unstructured conversational data. Its innovative solutions empower revenue teams across various industries to enhance customer interactions and drive business growth. With offices in the USA, Singapore, Japan, and China, Speakly AI is positioned to deliver cutting-edge AI products and services to clients worldwide.

