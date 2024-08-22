Gadolinium Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Gadolinium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Gadolinium Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Gadolinium?



The gadolinium markеt size reached US$ 5.2 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 8.1 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during 2024-2032.



What are Gadolinium Market?



Gadolinium is a rare earth metal element, denoted by the symbol Gd and atomic number 64. It finds widespread application, notably in medicine where it serves as a contrast agent for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, enhancing the visibility of internal body structures. Administered intravenously, gadolinium-based contrast agents improve the clarity and precision of MRI images. Beyond medicine, gadolinium is utilized in electronics, nuclear reactors, and the manufacturing of specific types of magnets.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Gadolinium Market industry?



The gadolinium market growth is driven by various factors. The gadolinium market is steadily growing, largely due to its extensive use as a contrast agent in medical imaging, particularly MRI scans. Its capability to improve the visibility of internal body structures in MRI scans has made it indispensable in healthcare. Moreover, gadolinium is employed in diverse applications such as electronics, nuclear reactors, and the manufacture of specific types of magnets. The market is poised for further expansion, driven by the rising demand for advanced medical imaging technologies and ongoing innovations in gadolinium-based products. Hence, all these factors contribute to gadolinium market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:





By Type

• Gadolinium Acetate

• Gadolinium Acetylacetonate

• Gadolinium Oxide

• Gadolinium Nitrate

• Gadolinium Chloride

• Others



By Form

• Powder

• Pieces

• Liquid



By Application

1. MRI Contrast Agents

• Cardiovascular Imaging

• Central Nervous System (CNS) Imaging

• Musculoskeletal Imaging

• Liver and Kidney Imaging

• Others

2. Nuclear Reactor Control Rods

3. Catalysts

4. Magnetic Refrigeration

5. Others



By End-Use Industry

• Healthcare and Medical Imaging

• Nuclear Power Generation

• Chemical

• Electronics

• Others



North America:

• United States

• Canada



Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Benelux

• Nordic

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina



Middle East & Africa:

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



• Goodfellow Corporation

• GFS Chemicals, Inc.

• Super Conductor Materials, Inc.

• Inorganic Ventures

• Solvay

• NEO Performance Materials

• NanoAmor

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Rainbow Rare Earths Limited



Discover more:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:

Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.





MENAFN22082024004629010566ID1108589607