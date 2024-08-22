Tennessee School Of Beauty Hosts Beauty Explorer Day For Kids

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee School of Beauty is excited to announce "Beauty Explorer Day," a special event designed to spark an early interest in the beauty among young children. Taking place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from noon - 3:00 PM, this family-friendly event will provide a hands-on, educational experience tailored for children aged 6-9.

Tennessee School of Beauty - Beauty Explorers

"Beauty Explorer Day" aims to inspire the next generation of beauty professionals by offering a variety of engaging activities that will introduce children to the world of cosmetology and esthetics. The event will feature interactive stations where kids can learn simple hairstyling techniques, practice nail art with non-toxic polishes, and enjoy creative face painting with hypoallergenic products. Additionally, live demonstrations will showcase the basics of hairstyling, makeup application, and nail art, followed by Q&A sessions where children can ask professionals about their careers.

Parents will also find valuable resources at the event, with an information booth dedicated to the benefits of early exposure to cosmetology and the potential career paths available in the beauty industry. Mini consultations will be offered to parents interested in exploring future beauty programs for their children.

Stephen Brown, Vice President of Tennessee School of Beauty, emphasized the importance of early engagement in the beauty field: "We believe that by introducing children to the world of beauty at a young age, we can foster creativity and inspire them to consider future careers in this vibrant and dynamic industry. 'Beauty Explorer Day' is a wonderful opportunity for families to discover the many possibilities that the beauty industry offers."

Each child attending the event will receive a goodie bag filled with a small beauty kit, informational brochures, and a discount voucher for future services for the family. The event will also collect contact information to provide follow-up resources and keep families informed about upcoming events.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: Noon - 3pm

Location: Tennessee School of Beauty, 4704 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921

This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Families are encouraged to RSVP early to secure their spots.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit BeautyExplorerDay or call 865-588-7878.

About Tennessee School of Beauty

Tennessee School of Beauty, located in Knoxville, TN, has been a leading institution in cosmetology education since 1930. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, the school provides comprehensive training in various beauty disciplines, preparing students for successful careers in the beauty industry.

Contact:

Stephen Brown

865-304-9612

[email protected]

SOURCE Tennessee School of Beauty