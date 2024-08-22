'James Bond Car' Sold For $2.4 Million

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Sean Connery's silver Aston Martin DB5 James car was sold for $2.4 Million.

A silver Aston Martin DB5, owned by the Sean Connery, who is also famous for the first acting in Fictional British Secret Agent James Bond films. Mr. Connery starred in seven James Bond movies between 1962 & 1983.

As per the reports, the actor's silver Aston Martin DB5 went up for auction and sold for a whopping amount of $2.4 Million. Aston Martin DB5 was the same model where he portrayed in his 1960 James Bond movies.

Since then, the Bond character has been played by actors who drove various car brands, including BMW, Bentleys & Chevrolet. But the 1964 version is still one of the best“Bond” cars.

The 1964 version, a silver Aston Martin DB5 , was first driven by Sean Connery in his movie“Goldfinger.” it is replete with some gadgets like machine guns, an ejector seat, and an oil slick marker. After 50 years, or more than fifty years later, Mr. Connery bought this version of Auston Martin for himself. (The machine car guns and other gadgets were not included, though)

In early 2018, Mr. Connary died at the age of 90. The Silver Auston DB5 was the only car he had ever owned.

Later in 2022, the same car was placed in an auction and

sold for $2.4 Million , including the fees of the auction company Broad Arrow. The car has fetched more than initially projected, as the company has thought to sell it somewhere between $1.4 to $1.8 Million. It was sold in a Collector Car Auction in Monterey, California. (The buyer's name is still unknown)

