Newspaper reports Biden`s aides hiding his decline

(MENAFN) In a recent editorial, the Washington Post has sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s aides for allegedly concealing his declining health, suggesting that his decision to seek reelection was a mistake from the outset. The editorial, published on Tuesday, reflects on Biden’s departure from the presidential race and the internal dynamics that led to his withdrawal.



The Post’s editorial board commended Biden for his “profoundly selfless decision” to step down and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to take the helm as the nominee. The board argued that Biden’s decision to seek a second term was ill-advised given his evident health issues. They noted that the signs of his deteriorating condition had been apparent for some time, but his inner circle worked to obscure these issues until it was no longer possible.



The editorial pointed out that Biden’s performance in the June 27 debate was a turning point, revealing the extent of his decline beyond just a poor debate night. The Post suggested that Biden would have been better off withdrawing after the Democrats’ unexpectedly strong performance in the 2022 midterm elections. They argued that a weakened Biden, leading a dispirited party, would likely have faced a significant defeat in the November election.



While acknowledging Biden’s decision to step aside as a positive move, the Post also criticized the Democrats’ platform, which still prominently features Biden. Despite his withdrawal, the platform continues to reference Biden extensively, mentioning him 287 times across its 92 pages, compared to only 32 mentions of Harris. This discrepancy underscores the ongoing influence of Biden’s legacy and the challenges faced by the party in transitioning to new leadership.



The editorial reflects a broader discussion on Biden’s presidency and the impact of his health on his political career, highlighting the complex dynamics within the Democratic Party as it navigates this transitional period.

