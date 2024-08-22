Africa CDC announces vaccination campaigns against mpox to start in affected nations

(MENAFN) The Africa Centers for Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced that vaccination campaigns against mpox will soon commence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other affected nations. This move comes as part of a broader international effort to combat the outbreak, with vaccine supplies pledged by the European Union, vaccine producer Bavarian Nordic, the United States, and Japan. The Africa CDC has indicated that the vaccines are expected to arrive in the near future, marking a critical step in controlling the spread of the disease.



Jean Kaseya, the director-general of the Africa CDC, emphasized the importance of the proper storage and administration of these vaccines to ensure their efficacy. Kaseya also highlighted the CDC's collaboration with the affected countries to streamline logistics and communication, facilitating an efficient vaccine distribution process. This coordinated effort aims to bolster the response to the outbreak and mitigate the impact of the disease.



The urgency of this vaccination campaign follows the recent declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa CDC, which labeled mpox as a public health emergency of international and continental concern. As per the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the outbreak has led to 17,541 reported cases and 517 deaths across 13 African countries. The DRC remains the epicenter of this crisis, accounting for a staggering 96 percent of all cases and 97 percent of all deaths reported this year.



In the DRC alone, there have been 16,700 confirmed or suspected cases of mpox, along with more than 570 deaths. Other countries also report cases, including South Africa with 24 confirmed cases and three deaths, Cameroon with five cases and two deaths, and several others such as Burundi and Nigeria with lower case counts. This distribution underscores the widespread impact of the outbreak and the critical need for effective vaccination and public health measures across the continent.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589241