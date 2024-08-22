Intersec 2025 To Address UAE's Unified Approach To Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The UAE Security Council confirmed as a supporting partner of the Cyber Security Sector at Intersec 2025

The UAE currently holds over 155,000 vulnerable assets with government, energy, and IT sectors being the primary targets

Dubai, UAE: Intersec 2025, the world's number one event mapping the future of safety, security, and fire protection, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 16 January 2025, with an enhanced focus on Cyber Security.



In its 26th edition, Intersec 2025 will spotlight cybersecurity, placing greater emphasis on the in{cyber} section. This initiative underscores the importance of cybersecurity and its connection to other crucial security domains, including physical security, emergency response, Homeland Security, and Policing. The event will feature a dedicated startup zone and Innovation Stage at in{cyber}, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and advancements. This strategic focus ensures a cohesive experience for visitors and offers a comprehensive perspective that addresses the real-world threats the industry faces today.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: 'We are thrilled to welcome the UAE Cyber Security Council as a supporting partner for Intersec 2025. Their involvement underscores the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's threat landscape. By collaborating closely with the UAE Cyber Security Council, we are able to deliver cutting-edge content, awareness sessions, and workshops that will significantly enhance the value of the Cyber Security sector at Intersec. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity awareness and driving global growth in the security industry.'

The importance of cybersecurity in the UAE cannot be overstated, especially as the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve. According to the 2024 State of the UAE - Cybersecurity Report by the UAE Cyber Security Council and CPX Holding, the UAE faces significant cybersecurity challenges. The report highlights over 155,000 vulnerable assets, with a concerning trend of critical vulnerabilities remaining unaddressed for over five years. Ransomware attacks make up over half of the cyber incidents, with government, energy, and IT sectors being the primary targets.

The UAE Cyber Security Council has reaffirmed its support as a partner for the Cyber Security sector at Intersec 2025. Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said:“We are delighted to once again support the Cyber Security sector at the 26th edition of Intersec. Hosting the 4th annual Cyber Security Conference, the UAE Cyber Security Council collaborates closely with the Intersec team to provide innovative content areas, awareness sessions, and workshops, along with fostering start-ups in the cyberspace. Our strategic partnership with Messe Frankfurt Middle East and Intersec is vital for promoting cyber awareness in the UAE and driving global growth in the security sectors.”

Cybersecurity will be extensively discussed during the 2025 Intersec Security Leaders' Summit (ISLS), exploring topics such as the next generation of hackers, building cyber security resilience, navigating the future of deepfakes and misinformation, and ransomware myths and the gig economy inspiration.

The conference will host leading global experts, including Fawaz AlSumaim, Head of Cyber Crime Division, Ministry of Interior Bahrain;

Anoop Paudval, Head of Information Security Governance, Risk and Compliance, Gulf News, Al Nisr Publishing; and Majid AlShowdari, CyberSecurity Leader, Confidential Government.

Meanwhile, the newly launched CISO Business Briefing, hosted as part of the Cyber Security sector at Intersec 2025, will investigate the key trends, threats and opportunities in information security, bringing together the region's top Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security heads from diverse industries and provide a platform to identify how they are enhancing an organisation's resilience to protect against emerging threats.

Intersec 2025 is expecting 30% more cybersecurity exhibitors compared to the 2024 edition, showcasing industry-specific solutions from leading companies such as Dell,Ingram Micro, Genetec, Axxon Soft, Ipsotek,Intelligent security systems, Regula, Segate and Lensec. A notable feature, the Start-up zone, will be dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity, presenting cutting-edge solutions and fostering connections among global experts and innovators.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 26th edition of Intersec encompasses five broad product sections: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing, offering tailored solutions for each industry segment under one roof. Under the theme of 'Mapping the future in safety, security & fire protection', the exhibition will host 1,200 exhibitors from more than 60 nations and expects more than 42,000 trade visitors from around the world.