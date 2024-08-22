(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) As China commemorates the 120th birth anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, the nation revisits the profound dualities in the legacy of this influential leader.



Celebrating this milestone-120 years since Deng's birth on August 22-aligns with the Chinese cultural cycle of jiazi, marking a full cycle of cosmic harmony.



It serves as a poignant reminder of Deng's lasting impact on China's trajectory. Deng Xiaoping's era is remembered for pioneering economic reforms that propelled China into decades of unprecedented growth.



His policies set the stage for China's emergence as a global economic powerhouse. They challenged the conventional paths and ideologies of his predecessors.



Deng's vision was clear: he advocated for a uniquely Chinese path of reform distinct from Western models. He emphasized the Communist Party's central role in guiding China's destiny.







This pivotal period in Chinese history is highlighted by Deng 's famous analogy of "crossing the river by feeling the stones," symbolizing his cautious yet determined approach to reform.



Deng's philosophy was grounded in practicality, a stark contrast to the idealism that often dominated political discourse.



His pragmatic governance focused on revitalizing the economy and stabilizing the nation's post-Cultural Revolution, which had left China in turmoil.



In addition, Deng's leadership style was characterized by promoting collective leadership and consensus, which helped navigate the factional divides within the Communist Party.



He established protocols that fostered cooperation among different party factions. These measures were crucial for maintaining stability and continuity in governance.

Deng Xiaoping's Legacy and Xi Jinping's Vision

In contrast, Xi Jinping, Deng's modern-day successor, draws from Deng's playbook but has taken a different approach to governance. He has centralized power and intensified the fight against corruption.



Additionally, Xi regards himself as a true heir to Deng, continuing the mission of national rejuvenation. He emphasizes adherence to the Party's core principles.



However, Xi's consolidation of power marks a significant shift from the collective leadership style that Deng championed.



Deng and Xi, while differing in their methods, share the ultimate goal of enhancing China's status on the world stage.



However, the dedication to national rejuvenation remains a central theme in their administrations. This reflects a continuity of ambition despite their distinct strategies.



Deng Xiaoping's legacy extends beyond economic policies. It also encompasses a deep-seated belief in the Party's pivotal role in China 's rise.



As China stands at a new crossroads, the principles and strategies initiated by Deng continue to influence the pathways the nation pursues.



His impact resonates not just in economic metrics but in the broader narrative of China's modern identity and its aspirations on the global stage.



As the world observes the evolution of China under Xi's leadership, the foundational reforms set forth by Deng Xiaoping remain significant.



His visions continue to be a key point of reference. These elements underscore the complexities and dynamic nature of China's political and economic landscapes.



This reflection on Deng's centenary not only honors his contributions but also invites contemplation on the future direction of China. His legacy remains as relevant today as it was decades ago.

