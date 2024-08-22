Technological Advancement To Drive The Respirators Market
Respirators are extensively used across the manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, and food and beverage industries to provide full protection against hazardous work environments. Growing demand for multi-utility RPE, coupled with technological advancements provides an impetus to the market growth. Leading players such as 3M and Honeywell are developing RPE to gain a competitive edge.
Impact of COVID 19
The COVID-19pandemic has an immense effect on the global economy, causing instability in the environment and supply chain. As of March 31, 2020, more than 803,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered, with over 39,033 deaths across 170 countries, as per John Hopkins University, further prompting the need for effective respirators.
Key Highlights
The respirators market was valued at USD 6,646.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of7.2 % during the forecast study period
The powered air-purifying respirator segment accounted for maximum market share in 2019 owing to its growing demand for employee safety in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and mining industries
Respirators are projected to witness significant demand from the oil and gas industry due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory hazards caused by silica and hydrogen sulfide toxicity.
Key Players
Honeywell International
3M
Kimberly-Clark
Avon Protection Systems
MSA Safety
Alpha Pro Tech
Bullard
Dragerwerk
Gentex
Jayco Safety Products
Recent Development
In March 2020, the FDA approved the Battels procedure to clean N95 protective masks and reuse them. The firm uses a vapor phase hydrogen peroxide technique to decontaminate the mask used and prevent the virus from spreading
Respirators Market Segmentation
By Product
Air purifier respirator
Powered air-purifying respirators
Non-powered air-purifying respirators
Supplied Air Respirator
Self-contained breathing apparatus
Airline respirators
Loose-fitting hoods
By End-Use Industry
Oil and gas
Healthcare and pharmaceuticals
Defence and public safety services
Manufacturing
Chemicals
Food
Automotive
Paper and pulp
Metal fabrication
Construction
Mining
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle-East and Africa
