Technological Advancement To Drive The Respirators Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Respirators are extensively used across the manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, and food and beverage industries to provide full protection against hazardous work environments. Growing demand for multi-utility RPE, coupled with technological advancements provides an impetus to the growth. Leading players such as 3M and Honeywell are developing RPE to gain a competitive edge.

The COVID-19pandemic has an immense effect on the global economy, causing instability in the environment and chain. As of March 31, 2020, more than 803,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered, with over 39,033 deaths across 170 countries, as per John Hopkins University, further prompting the need for effective respirators.



The respirators market was valued at USD 6,646.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of7.2 % during the forecast study period

The powered air-purifying respirator segment accounted for maximum market share in 2019 owing to its growing demand for employee safety in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and mining industries

Respirators are projected to witness significant demand from the oil and gas industry due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory hazards caused by silica and hydrogen sulfide toxicity.



Honeywell International

3M

Kimberly-Clark

Avon Protection Systems

MSA Safety

Alpha Pro Tech

Bullard

Dragerwerk

Gentex

Jayco Safety Products



In March 2020, the FDA approved the Battels procedure to clean N95 protective masks and reuse them. The firm uses a vapor phase hydrogen peroxide technique to decontaminate the mask used and prevent the virus from spreading



Air purifier respirator



Powered air-purifying respirators

Non-powered air-purifying respirators





Self-contained breathing apparatus

Airline respirators

Loose-fitting hoods







Oil and gas

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Defence and public safety services

Manufacturing



Chemicals

Food

Automotive

Paper and pulp

Metal fabrication





Construction

Mining



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle-East and Africa





