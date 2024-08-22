Azerbaijan's Cabinet Of Ministers Orders Expansion Of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Prime Ali Asadov has signed a new order to advance the implementation of President Ilham Aliyev's directive dated July 30, 2024, regarding the expansion of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

The decree mandates that the of Economy, the Sumgayit City Executive Authority, and the State Oil Company (SOCAR) facilitate the expansion by reallocating 29.63 hectares of state-owned land. This includes 26.86 hectares currently in use and an additional 2.77 hectares of adjacent land. The "Azerikimya" Industrial Union, located in Sumgayit, is responsible for transferring this land to the Economic Zones Development Agency within 20 days and reporting the completion of all works to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Economy, SOCAR, and the Sumgayit City Executive Authority are tasked with addressing the issues arising from this order.

The Department of Agriculture and Ecology, part of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, is charged with overseeing the initial phase of the order's implementation.

The decree is effective immediately upon signing.