Azerbaijan's Cabinet Of Ministers Orders Expansion Of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park
Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a new order to advance the
implementation of President Ilham Aliyev's directive dated July 30,
2024, regarding the expansion of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial
Park, Azernews reports.
The decree mandates that the Ministry of Economy, the Sumgayit
City Executive Authority, and the State Oil Company (SOCAR)
facilitate the expansion by reallocating 29.63 hectares of
state-owned land. This includes 26.86 hectares currently in use and
an additional 2.77 hectares of adjacent land. The "Azerikimya"
Industrial Union, located in Sumgayit, is responsible for
transferring this land to the Economic Zones Development Agency
within 20 days and reporting the completion of all works to the
Cabinet of Ministers.
The Ministry of Economy, SOCAR, and the Sumgayit City Executive
Authority are tasked with addressing the issues arising from this
order.
The Department of Agriculture and Ecology, part of the Cabinet
of Ministers' Office, is charged with overseeing the initial phase
of the order's implementation.
The decree is effective immediately upon signing.
