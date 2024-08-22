عربي


8/22/2024 2:16:36 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22nd August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 21st August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,694
Lowest price per share (pence): 713.00
Highest price per share (pence): 719.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 716.5638

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 716.5638 1,694 713.00 719.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
21 August 2024 08:10:00 10 713.00 XLON 00293799741TRLO1
21 August 2024 08:10:00 106 713.00 XLON 00293799742TRLO1
21 August 2024 08:52:54 27 713.00 XLON 00293822157TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:24:27 23 713.00 XLON 00293898326TRLO1
21 August 2024 15:52:17 91 714.00 XLON 00293902112TRLO1
21 August 2024 15:52:17 23 714.00 XLON 00293902113TRLO1
21 August 2024 15:15:44 112 715.00 XLON 00293900363TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:38:32 114 716.00 XLON 00293898953TRLO1
21 August 2024 15:00:09 97 716.00 XLON 00293899733TRLO1
21 August 2024 15:00:09 18 716.00 XLON 00293899734TRLO1
21 August 2024 15:04:48 110 716.00 XLON 00293899947TRLO1
21 August 2024 16:06:15 114 716.00 XLON 00293902757TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:34:25 117 717.00 XLON 00293898783TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:34:25 104 717.00 XLON 00293898784TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:34:25 83 717.00 XLON 00293898785TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:34:29 73 717.00 XLON 00293898789TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:27:41 8 719.00 XLON 00293898433TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:34:25 348 719.00 XLON 00293898781TRLO1
21 August 2024 14:34:25 116 719.00 XLON 00293898782TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

