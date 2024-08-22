IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka For One Week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across various districts of Karnataka, including coastal regions, for the next week. The forecast indicates that the state will experience significant rainfall, with conditions expected to persist through the week.

Currently, different parts of Karnataka are experiencing heavy rain. While there will be a brief respite in coastal areas on Wednesday and Thursday, the rainfall is expected to intensify again starting Friday. In response to the forecast, a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for three coastal districts from August 24 to August 28.

Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected

In addition, a yellow alert has been declared for 15 districts across the state, including Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadagiri, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Shimoga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar. These areas are expected to receive between 6 to 11 cm of rainfall. Rainfall in these districts is predicted to continue through the week, with a gradual decrease expected from Friday in the North Inland, South Inland, and Mountain regions. However, the rainfall is forecasted to pick up again starting Monday, August 26.

According to the latest report ending at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Shimoga recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm. Nayakanahatti and Baragur received 7 cm each, while Honnali, Royalpadu, Channagiri, Hassan, Doddaballapur, and Kurugodu recorded 5 cm each. Madhugiri, Guttala, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Kunigal, Gundlupet, and Chintamani saw 4 cm of rain, and Kolar, Shiggavi, Yagati, Tondebavi, Ajjampur, and Gubbi each received 3 cm. Other areas experienced up to 2 cm of rainfall.