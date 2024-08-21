Successbooks® Announces New Publishing Deal With Steven L. Blue To Co-Author 'Unlocking Success' With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steven L. Blue

WINONA, MN, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce, a groundbreaking partnership with Steven L. Blue as he joins forces to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Unlocking Success,” alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

Scheduled to release in the late Fall of 2024, "Unlocking Success” is sure to engage and inspire readers with its powerful narratives and actionable insights.

Steven L. Blue is an internationally recognized expert in leading change and business transformation, guiding companies to achieve exponential growth. His thought leadership is regularly featured across top media and industry outlets, including FOX, BusinessWeek, Forbes, Inc., The Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine, AMA, Europe Business Review, The Adam Carolla Show, and The Wall Street Journal. His unique insights have earned him recognition as one of America's leading Mid-Market CEOs.

As the President and CEO of Miller Ingenuity, an innovative company revolutionizing safety solutions for the rail industry, Steve's leadership has driven the creation of products that protect assets, preserve the environment, and save lives.

A best-selling author, Steve has penned five critically acclaimed books designed for executives, leaders, entrepreneurs, and anyone eager to unlock the secrets to corporate success. His contributions to literature have earned him the prestigious Quilly® Award and induction into The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors®.

In addition to his literary accomplishments, Steve has partnered with DNA Films®, an Emmy® Award-winning film production company, as a Co-Producer in a documentary highlighting the life and times of legendary marketing genius Jay Abraham.

Steve's extensive experience includes serving on various boards in sectors such as safety, banking, healthcare, and higher education. He was honored as the first CEO-in-Residence at the College of Business at Winona State University and has also shared his expertise by teaching leadership classes to students at Vin University in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Steve holds a Bachelor's Degree from the State University of New York and an MBA from Regis University.

Connect with Steve:

.Website:

.Facebook: fb/StevenLBlue

.X: x.com/stevenlblue

.LinkedIn: LinkedIn/in/stevenblue

SuccessBooks® warmly welcomes Steven L. Blue as a co-author of "Unlocking Success". Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, which promises to captivate and empower audiences with the collective wisdom of Steven L. Blue, Jack Canfield, and their exceptional co-authors.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.