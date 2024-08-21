Countdown To Twitchcon: That's It. Introduces Clean Energy Bars To Gamers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- That's it., the makers of America's #1 fruit bar, are gearing up for TwitchCon in San Diego on September 20th with their new Energy Bars, specially designed for gamers. After receiving enthusiastic feedback at the Walmart Rewired Fest last week, That's it. is excited to offer TwitchCon attendees a chance to try their Energy Bars and pick up exclusive swag. For those who can't make it to TwitchCon, That's it. will also be at Comic Con in Los Angeles in early October, celebrating gamers with a twist of comics and cosplay.That's it. surveyed 1,100 gamers, ages 18-45, using the Suzy real-time insights platform and discovered:.68% of gamers want a snackable energy solution made with real fruit..Over half of gamers consume popular energy drinks, which are often filled with sugar and chemicals..Only 29% of gamers regularly consume their daily servings of fruit, and 57% occasionally skip meals due to gaming focus..38% of gamers are concerned about spills and messes during gaming sessions.Based on this data, That's it. Energy Bars were crafted with gamers' needs in mind. They provide a natural energy boost by blending organic fruit with clean caffeine from single-origin Ethiopian coffee beans and no added sugar. Convenient and portable, they're the perfect quick snack to keep gamers fueled during long gaming sessions. As many gamers are also heading off to college, these bars are a great study hack to stay focused and energized."We put our consumers first with everything we do," said Katie Eshuys, President at That's it. "Understanding the unique challenges gamers face, we designed these bars to provide a clean, snackable energy solution that doesn't compromise on taste. Seeing the positive reactions from gamers at Walmart Rewired Fest last weekend was amazing. We can't wait to keep the momentum going at TwitchCon!"The Mango Lime and Tropical Passion Blends are now available nationwide at Walmart. Meanwhile, the newest online-exclusive flavor, Pina Colada, recently earned an Editors' Pick by Food & Beverage Magazine.About Thats it.Since 2012, That's it. has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. All That's it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, made without using natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That's it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, onboard United Airlines and at major retailers such as: Target, Whole Foods, Costco, 7-Eleven, Walmart, VONS, Publix, Kroger, and online at Amazon and .

