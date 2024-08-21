Death Toll In West Bank Up To 637 Since Oct 7

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of said Wednesday that the death toll in the West Bank, including occupied holy city of Jerusalem, has risen since October 7 to 637 martyrs, including 147 children, in addition to about 5,400 injuries.

That came following the martyrdom of the young man Jamal Al-Saudi, 21 years old, from the Balata camp east of Nablus, who succumbed to his wounds by Israeli forces about a week ago.

Al-Saudi was on August 15 when an Israeli drone bombed a gathering of citizens in the Balata camp.

That led to the martyrdom of two young men and the injury of seven others, including the Saudi who was transferred to the Rafidia government hospital in the city of Nablus, where his death was announced. (end)

