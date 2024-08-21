Wednesday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique's production has increased by 19% in the first six months of the year, significantly boosting its sector.



In South Africa, consumer inflation has reached a three-year low, potentially influencing future monetary policy decisions.



Meanwhile, Rwanda's central has cut interest rates, signaling confidence in stable inflation and ongoing economic resilience.



Turkey plans to explore oil in Somalia next month, marking a significant step in its strategy to enhance independence and its geopolitical stance in Africa.



The COMESA bloc is setting ambitious targets to transform its leather sector into a $30 billion industry through increased investment and value addition, particularly leveraging capacities in Kenya and Ethiopia.



On the corporate front, Sasol, a South African petrochemical giant, reports a steep decline in profits due to weak chemical prices, highlighting vulnerabilities in the global chemical market.







In a different vein, the Inter-Cabindesa platform proposes a new approach to resolving tensions in Cabinda, Angola, through inclusive dialogue and unity.



Furthermore, East Africa's tea auctions are facing market challenges, with sales hitting record lows, driven by a mismatch between tea quality and pricing.



Uganda is exploring new oil regions, potentially boosting its oil reserves and enhancing its energy sector.



These developments collectively underscore the dynamic and complex landscape of economic and strategic initiatives across the continent. They are shaping future growth trajectories and regional interactions.

Mozambique Gold Production Increases by 19% in Six Months

In the first half of the year, Mozambique's gold production rose by 19%, reaching over 917 kilograms, according to recent official data.



This compares to nearly 769 kilograms during the same period in 2023, accounting for 58% of the annual target of 1.583 tons for 2024.



The increase is notable given that each kilogram of gold is currently valued at approximately 73,000 euros on the international market, making the total production worth nearly 66.9 million euros.



Mozambique had previously set a record in 2023 with over 1.6 tons of gold produced. This achievement surpassed expectations for that year and the current projections for 2024.



The growth in gold production is attributed to enhanced control of artisanal mining and the positive performance of local mining companies. Notably, Explorator, Lda. benefits from its collaboration with Mutapa Mining Processing, Lda.

South Africa Experiences the Lowest Inflation in Three Years

South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to 4.6% year-on-year in July, the lowest since July 2021. This brings it closer to the Reserve Bank's target of a 4.5% midpoint within a 3% to 6% range.



Despite maintaining the main policy rate at 8.25% for over a year to counter price pressures, the recent inflation decrease may lead to a policy shift.



With an upcoming meeting on September 19, there is speculation that borrowing costs may be lowered, influenced by a stronger rand and potentially favorable conditions if the U.S. Federal Reserve cuts rates.

Turkey to Begin Oil Exploration in Somalia

Turkey plans to deploy the research vessel Oruc Reis to the Somali Sea next month to explore oil blocks, part of a broader strategy to enhance its energy independence and geopolitical influence in Africa.



This initiative, confirmed by the director of Somalia's Ministry of Petroleum , aligns with Turkey's ongoing efforts to secure energy resources. It also aims to strengthen Turkey's bilateral ties with Somalia amidst regional stabilization.

Rwanda's Central Bank Reduces Interest Rates

Rwanda's central bank has lowered its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, citing stable inflation projections of around 5%.



This is the second consecutive rate cut, with inflation comfortably within the central bank's 2%–8% target range.



Despite potential risks from geopolitical tensions and adverse weather affecting commodity prices, Rwanda's economy is showing resilience. It is projected to experience steady growth rates over the next few years.

COMESA Targets $30 Billion from the Leather Sector

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA ) aims to boost its leather sector's annual earnings to $30 billion.



Currently, the bloc generates about $3 billion annually from leather goods and imports an additional $2 billion.



Increased investment in value addition could significantly enhance earnings. COMESA countries like Kenya and Ethiopia have the potential to become regional hubs for leather exports.



A regional workshop was held to validate strategies for transforming the leather sector by adding value to products.

Sasol Reports a 66% Drop in Profits Due to Weak Chemical Prices

South African petrochemical giant Sasol has reported a 66% decrease in annual profits, primarily due to lower chemical prices.



The company's headline earnings fell dramatically from 33.8 billion rand the previous year to 11.5 billion rand.



Despite a 5% reduction in turnover, Sasol faced significant write-downs in its chemical and fuel assets. This highlights the impact of soft market conditions and led to the suspension of its final dividend.

Inter-Cabindesa Seeks Peaceful Resolution in Cabinda

A new platform named Inter-Cabindesa has been proposed for dialogue among diverse groups in Cabinda and the Angolan government.



This initiative aims for a peaceful, inclusive, and credible resolution through responsible dialogue, emphasizing unity in diversity.



The proposal, however, faces skepticism from various local leaders, who view it as potentially another deceptive maneuver by Luanda.

East African Tea Auctions Face Sales Challenges

East Africa's tea auctions have been struggling. The Mombasa Tea Auction and Dar es Salaam Auction have recorded their lowest prices per kilo in three years due to a mismatch between tea quality and price.



With over 100 million kilos of tea unsold last year and high storage costs, the industry faces significant challenges.



Measures like setting a reserve price have been implemented to address unsold stock. However, quality concerns and market saturation continue to negatively affect sales.

Uganda Explores Oil in Two New Regions

Uganda is conducting preliminary oil and gas exploration in the Moroto-Kadam and Kyoga Basins. This exploration could potentially increase the country's proven reserves beyond the current 6.5 billion barrels.



The exploration could enhance Uganda 's energy production capabilities. Commercial production in the Albertine Graben basin is expected to commence next year.



