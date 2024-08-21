Caribbean Export Recognized As Strategic Partner For Export And Investment Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BARBADOS / DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – In a prestigious ceremony, the Export and Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana) awarded Caribbean Export a special recognition for its vital support in executing projects that advance exports and investment in the country. This accolade acknowledges Caribbean Export as a crucial strategic partner in implementing programs that help exporting companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Dominican Republic reach international markets.

During the“Alianzas que Suman” (Alliances that Add Up) ceremony, Romily Thevenin, communications and research officer, accepted the recognition on behalf of Caribbean Export. The award was presented by ProDominicana's executive director, Biviana Riveiro.

ProDominicana praised Caribbean Export for its“exceptional contributions,” which have been instrumental to the organization's success. Caribbean Export's consistent support has been essential in boosting exports and investment in the Dominican Republic through comprehensive programs including capacity building, market intelligence, and technical assistance, enhancing significantly the competitiveness of Dominican businesses.

Initiatives in export promotion, investment facilitation, and access to finance have opened new opportunities not only for local products and services but for the entire Caribbean region on the global stage. Additionally, the focus on sustainability, innovation, and sector-specific support, along with strategic partnerships and regional integration efforts, have fostered a robust and dynamic economic environment.

The recognition of Caribbean Export underscores its ongoing commitment and dedication to creating a favorable environment for trade and investment, which is commendable and pivotal for the Dominican Republic's economic growth.

Other honorees at the event included the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development of the Dominican Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), the Santo Domingo Chamber of Commerce and Production, the Dominican Agribusiness Board (JAD), the Development and Export Bank (BANDEX), Banreservas, DP World, INICIA, FERSAN, La Aurora, the Dominican Exporters Association (ADOEXPO), the Association of Foreign Investment Companies (ASIEX), businessman Evaristo Pérez Carrión, and businesswoman Ligia Bonetti.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to ProDominicana for this recognition and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to drive economic growth and prosperity in the Dominican Republic and the entire Caribbean region.” ~ Caribbean Export.

