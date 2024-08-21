Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Civil Lines

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The attic portion of a hotel in Rajbagh area of the civil lines was damaged in a fire incident here this afternoon, officials said.

The fire, according to the officials, broke out in a five storey hotel Lucky Akbar in Rajbagh, damaging its attic portion. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the fire tenders and staff of three nearby stations were pressed into service to contain the fire, which according to officials, broke out around 1: 30 in the afternoon.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Director Fire Services Aqib Hussain Mir said the fire broke out in the attic portion of a hotel in Rajbagh which was later contained and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.



“The control room received information about the fire incident at around 1:40 at a hotel in Rajbagh. The fire operation was launched as soon as the information was received and the staff and fire tenders of the three nearby stations were pressed into service to bring the fire under control,” Mir told Kashmir Observer, adding, the cause of fire is being ascertained.

Read Also Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-Run Souvenir Shop Gutted In Fire 10 Shops Gutted In Blaze At Market In North Kashmir's Uri