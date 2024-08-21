Downtown Heroes FC Appoints Arun Malhotra As Sporting Director

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC has appointed Arun Malhotra as the new Sporting Director of the club.

Malhotra brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in management, having held various key roles in the industry.

In his new role, Malhotra will oversee all football operations of Downtown Heroes FC, with a particular focus on employing experts in specialist areas to ensure the club's continuous growth and success. His responsibilities will include implementing effective structures and methods to enhance various critical areas such as recruitment, analysis, and operations.

Malhotra's appointment marks a significant step forward for Downtown Heroes FC as the club strives to achieve both short-term success and long-term sustainability. His strategic vision and leadership are expected to play a pivotal role in the club's journey towards establishing itself as a dominant force in Indian football.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arun Malhotra to Downtown Heroes FC,” said a spokesperson for the club.“His vast experience and deep understanding of the game will be invaluable as we work towards our goals. With Malhotra at the helm of our football operations, we are confident in our ability to build a strong and sustainable future for the club.”

Malhotra expressed his excitement about joining Downtown Heroes FC, stating,“I am honored to take on this role at such a dynamic and ambitious club. I look forward to working closely with the team to develop a robust footballing infrastructure that will not only bring immediate success but also ensure the club's long-term growth and stability.”

Downtown Heroes FC continues to pave the way for football in Srinagar, and with the appointment of Malhotra as Sporting Director, the club is poised to reach new heights both on and off the pitch.