Vodafone Plans To Enter Uzbek Market
Date
8/21/2024 3:11:36 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Mobile operator Vodafone plans to enter the Uzbek market. This
was announced by entrepreneur Farkhod Mamatjanov at a meeting with
the president held on August 20 in Nukus, Azernews
reports.
Farkhod Mamatjanov is the founder of the textile company UzTex
Group and the main shareholder of InfinBANK, and also owns a number
of other businesses. He noted that his structures have begun
cooperation with the British operator Vodafone, one of the largest
telecommunications companies in the world, in order to introduce 5G
Standalone mobile communications in Uzbekistan.
"We have privatized the Perfectum company. After conducting
research inside the bank, we came to the conclusion that in order
to reach private entrepreneurs at the grassroots level, a
high-quality Internet is needed. In partnership with Uzcard, we
have launched a revolutionary plan - the creation of Vodafone. If
everything goes according to plan, the launch will take place next
year," Mamatdzhanov said.
The entrepreneur added that the Finnish company Nokia will
participate in the project as a supplier of equipment and
technologies. He stressed that the supply of equipment has already
begun, and installation work is actively underway.
