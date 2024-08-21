One Person Killed In Russian Attack On Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with artillery on the evening of August 21, damaging residential houses, administrative buildings and industrial premises, and killing one person.

Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, this evening the enemy shelled Kostiantynivka with barrel artillery, killing a 65-year-old man.

Three private houses, three apartment blocks, three administrative buildings, two production facilities, three power lines, a gas pipeline and three cars were damaged.

"Kostiantynivka, like the whole of Donetsk region, regularly suffers from Russian weapons. Be responsible! Evacuate," Filashkin said.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook