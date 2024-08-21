عربي


One Person Killed In Russian Attack On Kostiantynivka

8/21/2024 3:11:15 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with artillery on the evening of August 21, damaging residential houses, administrative buildings and industrial premises, and killing one person.

Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, this evening the enemy shelled Kostiantynivka with barrel artillery, killing a 65-year-old man.


One Person Killed In Russian Attack On Kostiantynivka Image

Three private houses, three apartment blocks, three administrative buildings, two production facilities, three power lines, a gas pipeline and three cars were damaged.


One Person Killed In Russian Attack On Kostiantynivka Image

"Kostiantynivka, like the whole of Donetsk region, regularly suffers from Russian weapons. Be responsible! Evacuate," Filashkin said.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook

MENAFN21082024000193011044ID1108586613


UkrinForm

