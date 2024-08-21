Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Pakistani Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, August 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday, the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kuwait, Zaher Iqbal. During the meeting, Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador success in his tasks and further boosting ties between the two nations. (end) dm

