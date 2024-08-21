Bengal Launches 'Buying Houses' To Boost MSME Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Aug 21 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster the state's export capabilities, the West Bengal has initiated the development of 'buying houses' across various districts.

This initiative aims to facilitate exports from the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, as announced by Shashi Panja, the state for industry, commerce and enterprises, on Tuesday.

'Buying houses' will serve as crucial meeting points where local manufacturers and suppliers can connect with potential buyers to export their products.

"The state MSME department is actively working on establishing these 'buying houses' in different parts of the state," Panja told The Times of India. "This will enable our traders and manufacturers to export their goods to foreign countries more efficiently."

The initiative is set to benefit various industrial clusters across the state. Panja highlighted examples such as "the garment cluster in Metiabruz, leather cluster in Bantala, and gems and jewellery cluster in Howrah's Domjur."

These 'buying houses' are envisioned to act as facilitation centres, providing a significant boost to the MSME sector's export capabilities.

Under this plan, the state government will take on a proactive role by procuring goods from local MSME traders at these 'buying houses' and managing the overseas shipment of consignments.

Speaking at a business conclave during the CII Exim Conference, Panja outlined several export-oriented measures the state is undertaking to stimulate economic growth.

She emphasised Bengal's strong logistical foundation, noting that the state boasts the largest warehousing capacity in the eastern region and the second-largest cold storage facilities nationwide.

Despite these advantages, Panja stressed that efforts to enhance the state's logistics infrastructure are ongoing. She revealed that work is progressing on four industrial corridors: Dankuni-Kalyani, Tajpur port – Raghunathpur, Dankuni-Jhargram, and Durgapur-Cooch Behar.

Additionally, the government is exploring the creation of land banks by reclaiming plots from closed public sector undertakings (PSUs) near these corridors.

This comprehensive approach underscores West Bengal's commitment to fostering a robust export ecosystem, particularly for its vital MSME sector.

The 'buying houses' initiative, coupled with infrastructure development, is poised to open new avenues for local businesses and potentially transform the state's economic landscape.

(KNN Bureau)