ADCOLOR Announces 2024 Class Of FUTURES And LEADERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced its 2024 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS. The two programs build upon ADCOLOR's "Rise Up, Reach Back" motto, encompassing both well-established professionals and those just beginning in their career.

The 2024 class of

ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS can be found below.

Launched in 2012, the

ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. Now in its 13th year, the program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

After an extensive application and interview process, 30 young professionals were chosen as the 2024 class of

ADCOLOR FUTURES. These individuals showcase strong leadership potential, sustained involvement in reaching back, interest in partnering with leadership to drive change through DEI initiatives, and innovative thinking to solve today's problems. As part of the program, the FUTURES will be immersed in a welcome reception hosted at Deutsch LA and a full day of programming hosted at Apple Music. This programming includes ADCOLOR University, an intensive training facilitated by top-ranked leadership and talent consulting firms. It also includes the annual FUTURES Hackathon, hosted at Spotify.

"In a time when we're being told

DEI is dead, we have a group of extremely passionate and determined

FUTURES who are ready to prove that narrative wrong," said Candace Queen,

FUTURES Brand Manager at ADCOLOR. "These rising stars are already creating change and innovating the systems in place, and we are honored to provide a gateway to continued success in their careers."

ADCOLOR is also proud to announce its third annual class of ADCOLOR LEADERS. Since 2022, the LEADERS program has

supported historically excluded professionals with 15+ years of experience in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. This year's program will feature cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration.

From the many applications received, only 30 professionals were chosen to be a part of this year's class of LEADERS. Those selected are in a position to institute change in their field, believe in the power of diversity, and display a passion to champion

DEI for the long term. The aim is for participants to walk away from the program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level.

"It's extremely motivating to see the number of LEADERS applications rising each year," said

Criseli Roddy, Director of Programs at ADCOLOR. "Now in its third year and with notable alumni who have been through the experience, ADCOLOR LEADERS is an esteemed program that seasoned professionals want to be a part of as they uphold DEI as a top priority in their leadership positions. This year's class of LEADERS are true changemakers, and we're excited to witness the impact they'll make when we place their 30 brilliant minds in one room together."

Both programs offer attendance to

ADCOLOR 2024, which encompasses both programs as well as the 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards and the ADCOLOR Conference. Taking place November 14-16 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA, the event will celebrate its "Off Mute" theme, which urges companies and professionals to counter the noise of its loudest opponents and to take action in the fight to protect DEI.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting .

ADCOLOR 2024 Partners

ADWEEK, American Express, Apple, Basis Technologies, Disney, Dentsu, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Google | YouTube, Havas, JPMorgan Chase, MediaHub Worldwide, MSL, Nextdoor, Omnicom, Pinterest, SiriusXM Media, Sony Music Group, Tripadvisor, Walmart Connect, Wieden+Kennedy

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA , Google, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Publicis Groupe, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, EGM Security Management, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, Squeaky, STAMP Event Co., Studio Mark Clennon, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

2024

ADCOLOR FUTURES



Adama Kamara: Senior Creative Strategist, Creative Theory Agency

Alexander Ortiz : Assistant Director of Communications & Marketing, NYC Health + Hospitals / Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Alise Crittendon: Copywriter, Experiences, Edelman

Brionne Burns: Account Executive, Wieden+Kennedy

Carlena Neely: Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft

Christopher Clements: Customer & Marketing Analyst, Deloitte Consulting

Clarke Williams: Assistant Campaign Manager, The Ad Council

Dasia Jones: Senior Social Analyst, Burson

Deandra Simon: Engineering Program Manager, Apple

Debby Erazo: Product Marketing Manager, Google

Diontay Santiago: Brand Strategist, Ogilvy

Edgar Castaneda: Senior Planner, Strategy, Zenith Media

Emily Mogami: Brand Strategist & 2024 MAIP Fellow of the Year

Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah: Commercial Director, Sibling Rivalry

Gia Cummings: Account Manager & Inclusive Sales Specialist, Google

Isabel Alvarez: Junior Art Director, RAPP | 2024 MAIP Creative Fellow of the Year

Kimberly Chungong: Copywriter, BarkleyOKRP

Lauren Myers: Coordinator, Sponsorship & Marketing, NICE CROWD

Layla Jawad: Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google

Mary Grace Wright: Visual Studios Coordinator, Apple

Maryam Ikuforiji: Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google

Morgan Batts: Brand Executive, Wieden+Kennedy

Naomi Lilly: Director of Marketing and Storytelling, Girls for Gender Equity

Niharika Verma: Senior Strategist, VML

Ramon Luis Fille: Marketing Program Manager, Microsoft

Randy Paul: Content Studio Manager, ZIYNX

Raven Sulaimon: Associate Manager, Strategy & Insights, Wasserman

Sina Luna Kammerer: Account Executive, Wieden+Kennedy

Srirashmi Gudur: Business Planner for Emerging Markets, Microsoft Tyler Jenkins: Communications Planner, Saatchi & Saatchi

2024 ADCOLOR LEADERS



Ashley Sherman: General Manager, Loyalty Partnership Marketing, Delta Air Lines

Carole Smith: Director of Marketing / Co-founder DEI Council, Aquent

Catherine Navarro-Harkin: SVP, Strategy Director, Leo Burnett

Chloë Davies: Founder & CEO, It Takes A Village Collective (ITAV)

Claritza Jimenez: Director, Marketing Strategy, CBS News/Paramount

Cyp Stephenson: Vice President, Associate Creative Director, RXMOSAIC

Dee Turman: Director, Inclusive Programming, Audible

Hanifa Haris: Creative Director, Head of Photography, Verizon

Henry Ong: Director of Brand Marketing and Global Franchise Management, Universal Pictures

Hollie Alexander: Managing Director, Lucky Generals NY

Jabari Hearn: Managing Partner, AKQA Los Angeles

Jad-Évangelo Nasser: Global Inclusion & Cross-Cultural Strategist, J-É Cultural Consulting | DEI Educator, Center for Civil & Human Rights

Jasmine Gurley: Senior Director of Brand Marketing & Communications and Press Secretary, Morehouse College

Jay Kantar: Executive Director of Talent Development & Inclusion, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Julia Estacolchic: Sr. Director, Brand Marketing- Head of Brand, Match Group

LaChanel Hemphill: Vice President, Engagement Strategy, Digitas Health

Mikaela Liboro: EVP, Head of Communications, McCann New York

Mike Taylor: Vice President, Team Marketing & Business Operations, NBA

Mike Williams: Executive Creative Director

Nana Bediako: Creative Director, Entertainment, Sports & Music, Meta Inc.

Nidhi Patel: Head of Data Strategy and MarTech, EssenceMediacom

Pia Padukone: VP, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

Randi White: Senior Vice President, Day One Agency

Ranjani Gopalarathinam: Independent Brand Builder & Creative Director

Sean Singletary: President, Managing Partner, The Travori Agency

Stephanie Jones: Group Business Head, Anomaly

Tadji Akhavan Smith: Director, Client Partnerships, Left Field Labs

Tiffany Kerr: Global Creative Strategy Lead, Creative Shop, Meta

Tracy Keller: Director, Sales, Disney Willow Hill: Chief Creative Officer, Co-Founder, Scout Lab

