Latham Takes The Plunge With L.C. Williams & Associates

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signaling a new era of in its business, brand and partners, Latham Group, [NYSE:SWIM], the leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, has partnered with Chicago-based L.C. Williams & Associates (LCWA) as its public relations agency of record. This strategic engagement promises to elevate Latham's brand visibility, enhance customer engagement and reinforce the company's position as the industry leader.



Under the terms of the new partnership, LCWA will oversee and execute a comprehensive public relations strategy that includes media relations, thought leadership, influencer collaboration and brand storytelling. With more than 30 years of experience, the full-service firm consistently ranks among the top agencies in the country specializing in promoting home/housewares and building products (O'Dwyer's ), specifically in the outdoor living space, and earned a spot on Forbes' list of“America's Best PR Agencies .”

“LCWA's extensive experience in the home and lifestyle sectors, coupled with its innovative approach to public relations, makes it an ideal partner for Latham as we continue to expand our market presence and product offerings,” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham Group, Inc.“As Latham continues to grow, we believe that LCWA's deep understanding of our industry and audiences will play a critical role in driving awareness and adoption of both fiberglass pools and automatic safety covers, further accelerating market conversions, strengthening our brand and connecting with our customers in meaningful ways.”

At the forefront of innovation in the pool industry for more than six decades, Latham offers a diverse range of high-quality products that cater to the needs of leisure-loving homeowners, including fiberglass and vinyl liner in-ground pools and plunge pools, replacement liners for in-ground and above-ground pools, and a range of solid, mesh and automatic safety pool covers. The company's focus on providing top-quality products, competitive lead times and customer-centric service has made it a preferred manufacturer in its category.

“Latham has a long-standing reputation for innovation, manufacturing excellence and customer satisfaction that has earned it a trusted name in the industry,” said Kim Blazek Dahlborn, President and CEO of LCWA.“We are eager to leverage our expertise and strong industry connections to further amplify Latham's brand story and positively impact the company's ambitious growth objectives.”

Public relations initiatives are already underway with expanded outreach and activations planned for 2025. For more information about Latham and its innovative swimming pool solutions, visit .

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit .

