Montana Meth Project Takes On Fentanyl Crisis, Launches New Prevention Lesson For Teens

One Pill Can Really Kill. The Montana Meth Project urges everyone to learn the facts about Fentanyl.

Today, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Montana Meth Project launches life-saving education with the Montana Fentanyl Prevention Lesson.

- Jonathan Pullen, DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Montana Meth Project is expanding its program to tackle the deadly Fentanyl crisis. Today, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Meth Project is launching the first Montana Fentanyl Prevention Lesson and Not Even Once: One Pill Can Kill campaign to educate teens about the deadly risks of Fentanyl.“Experimentation with drugs has never been more deadly. Much like we did with methamphetamine, the Meth Project is responding now to scale a public health crisis,” said Amy Rue, executive director of the Montana Meth Project.“Young people in our communities are dying of Fentanyl poisoning when taking substances that they had no idea were laced with Fentanyl. There is a dire need to educate teens about the risks of this lethal drug.”According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, seven out of ten illegal pills seized in 2023 contained a lethal dose of Fentanyl. Last year, the DEA seized more than 79.5 million Fentanyl-laced fake pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of Fentanyl powder. These seizures, in one year alone, are the equivalent of 377 million lethal doses of Fentanyl - enough lethal doses to kill every American.“Drug cartels primarily operating in Mexico are not slowing down production and distribution of deadly Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Every day, the men and women of the DEA in Montana and across our Division are working around the clock to get this poison off the streets,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen.“Fentanyl poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45 years of age. The DEA continues to urge you to discuss the lethal nature of Fentanyl and the dangers of other drugs with family, friends, and within your community. We commend the Meth Project for releasing life-saving education at this critical time.”The Meth Project's Fentanyl Prevention Lesson is now available online at MontanaMeth . Presented by a high school senior, applying the Meth Project's research-based peer-to-peer approach, the 10-minute video lesson is appropriate for middle school and high school students, as well as anyone who wants to learn more about the risks of Fentanyl.The Meth Project is also introducing the Not Even Once: One Pill Can Kill campaign on social media to inform its vast audience of the risks of Fentanyl.“I invite all Montanans to join us in the urgent need to educate our young people about the deadly risks of Fentanyl,” added Rue.“Please go to our website at MontanaMeth to learn more about Fentanyl, talk with the young people in your life about the risks of illegal drug use, and share the message with your community online and in-person. One pill can really kill, and by being Not Even Once Champions we can save lives.”About the Montana Meth ProjectThe Montana Meth Project is a large-scale prevention program aimed at reducing teen Meth and Fentanyl use through public service messaging and community outreach. The nonprofit was founded in 2005 by businessman and philanthropist Tom Siebel as a private-sector response to Montana's critical public health issue. Named the 3rd most effective philanthropy in the world by Barron's in its global ranking, the organization has been credited with significant declines in teen Meth use. MontanaMeth# # #

7 out of 10

