BOOST LLC Announces The Addition Of Amanda Patterson As Director Of Accounting & Finance

RESTON, VIRGINIA, U.S.A., August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BOOST LLC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Amanda Patterson as the new Director of Accounting and Finance, effective July 1, 2024. With Amanda's expertise, BOOST anticipates continued double-digit growth through 2024 and 2025 as an industry-leading back-office solutions provider for the contracting community.

Amanda Patterson, a licensed CPA in Alabama, brings over 20 years of extensive experience in both public and industry accounting. She specializes in General Ledger (GL) and balance sheet accounting and is highly proficient with QuickBooks and Unanet .

Throughout her career, Amanda has led accounting teams and served as a subject matter expert in cleanup and process improvement projects. Her experience is particularly valuable in the federal market, especially during times of election uncertainty.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Amanda to BOOST,” said Stephanie Alexander, BOOST CEO and founder.“She perfectly embodies our core values and is a dedicated professional who isn't afraid to tackle challenges head-on. We are delighted to have her on our leadership team.”

Amanda's passion for consulting and public accounting, coupled with her proven track record, aligns seamlessly with BOOST's mission and values to provide government-compliant back-office services to enable small businesses to become successful with government contracting.

BOOST LLC was established to support government contractors (GovCons) in scaling their operations with our comprehensive back-office and corporate support services. We provide government-compliant back-office solutions, operational support, and candid business advice. Our team of experienced professionals, driven by entrepreneurial spirit, is dedicated to helping small businesses succeed in government contracting.

