Famous Young Author Priyesh Singh from Bihar Honored with National Excellence Award 2024

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Patna : On the auspicious occasion of the Foundation Day of the social and cultural organization "Swaroop Sevanjali Foundation," a Foundation Day cum National Excellence Award Ceremony was held at the KL7 Hotel and Banquet Hall. In this prestigious event, renowned young author Priyesh Singh from Bihar was honored with the National Excellence Award 2024 for his outstanding contributions to the field of literature.



The ceremony was inaugurated by the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Nandkishore Yadav, who, in his address, underscored the vital role that doctors, teachers, writers, artists, and the media play in building society. He emphasized the importance of always recognizing and honoring such individuals.



It is noteworthy that Priyesh Singh has consistently made significant contributions to literature. He was previously honored with the Bihar Gaurav Samman for his literary achievements. His writings have been featured in various newspapers and magazines. During the event, Priyesh Singh shared that he is currently working on his upcoming book, which is scheduled for publication in September.



The event was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including former minister Shyam Rajak, Finance Department Director Ashish Verma, Dr. Ajay Prakash, Dr. Aryan Singh, Bharti Mehta, Shweta Biswas, and Veena Manvi, among others.



