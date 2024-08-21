Azerbaijani, Kazakh Military Personnel To Practice Neutralizing Illegal Armed Groups
8/21/2024
MENAFN
Fatima Latifova
According to a joint plan signed between the Ministries of
Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the opening ceremony of the
"Altın Kıran - 2024" joint tactical-special training was held on
August 20 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews
reports.
The event, attended by military personnel from the participating
countries, featured the national anthems of the countries and the
raising of national flags.
Speakers at the opening ceremony welcomed the guests and
emphasized the significant importance of conducting such exercises
for the planning of joint activities and the exchange of mutual
experiences, wishing success to the training participants. At the
end, there was a ceremonial parade of the military personnel
participating in the international exercise in front of the
podium.
The joint training, held at the "Koktal" training range in
Jarkent, Almaty Region of Kazakhstan, will involve exercises on
conducting reconnaissance operations in mountainous areas,
detecting and neutralizing illegal armed groups. Azerbaijani
military personnel will share their real combat experiences gained
from the Homeland War and other successful operations with their
Kazakh counterparts.
