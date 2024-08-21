Need a thick skin? Check these 7 fruits out for inspiration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fruits with thick skins are not only delicious but also offer a layer of protection that helps retain their freshness and nutrients. These fruits are often rich in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, making them a healthy choice. The thick skin also makes them more durable for storage and

Watermelon has a thick, green rind that shields its juicy, red interior. This thick skin helps the fruit stay fresh longer and makes it ideal for outdoor activities

Pineapple is renowned for its tough, spiky outer layer that protects its sweet, tangy flesh. This thick skin helps preserve the fruit's freshness and flavor

Pomegranates have a thick, leathery skin that protects the juicy seeds inside. This skin ensures the fruit's long shelf life and keeps the seeds fresh and juicy

Oranges encased in a thick, pebbly skin that is easy to peel. This protective layer helps retain the fruit's moisture and flavour

Bananas are encased in a thick, yellow peel that protects the fruit's soft, sweet interior. The peel is easy to remove, and it also serves as a natural wrapper

Avocados have a thick, rough skin that shields their creamy, nutrient-rich flesh. The skin's toughness ensures the fruit stays fresh and intact

Durian is known for its thick, spiky shell that protects the creamy, aromatic flesh inside