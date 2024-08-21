Recent declaration by Palestinian resistance factions of resumption of martyrdom operations in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) The recent declaration by Palestinian resistance factions of the resumption of martyrdom operations in both the West Bank and the areas occupied by Israel in 1948 has sparked significant concern and alarm within the Israeli military and security establishments. This development introduces a new dimension to the ongoing conflict, adding to the existing multiple fronts of opposition faced by Israel in response to its actions in the Gaza Strip.



The timing of this announcement is particularly significant given the continuation of Israeli military operations in Gaza, where recent have resulted in the deaths of 52 Palestinians and numerous injuries. These assaults included a strike on Mustafa Hafez School, which serves as a shelter for displaced individuals in Gaza City, and an attack on a market in Deir al-Balah.



In response to the recent bombing in Tel Aviv, attributed to the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, along with Islamic Jihad, the Israeli forces have significantly bolstered their military presence within the occupied territories. This reinforcement has been accompanied by heightened feelings of anxiety and societal tension within the Israeli public.



The reactivation of martyrdom operations within the core of Israeli territory, particularly highlighted by the Tel Aviv incident, has caused considerable confusion and concern within Israel’s security apparatus. The Israeli authorities have responded by declaring a state of heightened security alert, deploying additional forces, and preparing for potential further escalation. This state of readiness reflects the widespread fear and tension permeating the Israeli security system, which is increasingly apprehensive about the rising resistance activities in the West Bank.



Overall, the resurgence of such operations is exacerbating the already volatile situation, intensifying the conflict and complicating the security landscape for the occupying forces.

