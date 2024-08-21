N-Korea criticizes Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Area

(MENAFN) North Korea has strongly condemned Ukraine's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk Region, labeling it a Western-backed act of terrorism. The North Korean Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday, accused the US and its allies of instigating this major offensive, describing it as a direct result of what they termed the "vicious anti-Russia confrontational policy" of the West.



The statement, reported by state-run news agency KCNA, asserted that the presence of Western military equipment, including US and European tanks, on the battlefield is clear evidence of Western involvement in the conflict. The ministry criticized the US for spending large sums on military aid to Ukraine and warned that such actions are escalating global tensions towards a potential World War III.



North Korea’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Russian territory as an "unforgivable act of aggression and terrorism" orchestrated by Ukrainian authorities under US and Western influence. The statement expressed Pyongyang's unwavering support for Moscow and its sovereignty.



This condemnation follows a period of strengthened ties between Russia and North Korea. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which includes a mutual defense pact, during a visit to Pyongyang.

