Trump criticizes Harris on inflation

(MENAFN) During a rally in northeastern Pennsylvania on Saturday, former President Donald launched a scathing critique of Vice President Kamala Harris, targeting her record on inflation and recent policy proposals. Trump mocked Harris for her pledge to implement a ban on price gouging for food, suggesting that her commitment to address rising prices was too little, too late.



"Yesterday, Kamala presented her so-called economic plan, promising to reduce the cost of food and housing from day one," Trump said, emphasizing that Harris’s “day one” began three and a half years ago. "Why didn’t she address these issues then?" he questioned, implying that Harris had ample time to act but failed to do so.



Harris had recently highlighted the rising costs of essentials like bread and ground beef, accusing major food manufacturers of excessive profiteering and grocery chains of not passing savings onto consumers. In response, Trump dismissed her approach as “socialist” and labeled it “full communist,” predicting dire outcomes such as rationing and increased prices if her proposals were enacted.



Trump also criticized the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which he described as a significant failure. He argued that inflation has surged far beyond official estimates, devastating American families and the middle class. According to Trump, the “radical liberal policies” of the Biden-Harris administration have led to severe economic hardship, exacerbating financial struggles for millions.

