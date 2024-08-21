IBA Lithuania Partners With SAP Lithuania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IBA Lithuania partnered with SAP Lithuania through the PartnerEdge program based on the Service Engagement Model

PRAGUE, CZECHIA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IBA Lithuania partnered with SAP Lithuania through the PartnerEdge program based on the Service Engagement Model, which enables IBA Lithuania to demonstrate, implement, and integrate SAP software and Cloud Services in the contractual territory. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in IBA Lithuania's efforts to support digital transformation for businesses. To explore IBA Lithuania's status and designations, please visit the SAP Partner Finder.What is the SAP PartnerEdge Service Engagement Model?The SAP PartnerEdge Service Engagement Model is a framework that empowers partners like IBA Group to deliver SAP services effectively. It provides access to SAP's resources, tools, and support, enabling partners to implement and integrate SAP solutions while maintaining high service quality. The model also enhances market recognition, positioning partners as trusted SAP service providers.Global Presence and Authorized LocationsThe partnership is part of IBA Group's broader strategy to expand its presence in Eastern Europe. IBA Group's partnership with SAP spans multiple countries, including the Czech Republic, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, and Poland. In these countries, IBA Group is authorized to deliver a comprehensive range of SAP services, such as solution design, implementation, consulting, support, and marketing software licenses and cloud services. This extensive partnership allows IBA Group to cater to the needs of automotive, energy, manufacturing, and other industries, ensuring that businesses across Eastern Europe and beyond can access the cutting-edge SAP solutions required to stay competitive.Key SAP SolutionsRISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition offers a flexible ERP system with a private cloud infrastructure, helping companies stay competitive through real-time analytics and AI functionalities.GROW with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises, offering pre-configured solutions that drive business transformation and sustainable development.Migration to SAP S/4HANA. As support for SAP ERP ends in 2027, IBA Group is well-positioned to assist businesses in migrating to SAP S/4HANA, leveraging its experience to make the process efficient and cost-effective.In addition to these solutions, IBA Group offers SAP consulting, development, and support services delivered by 300+ certified experts. With experience in more than 120 projects over the past 10 years, IBA Group excels in managing master data, financial operations, document management, cloud solutions, and IoT across key industries like oil and gas, energy, and manufacturing.IBA Lithuania's partnership with SAP Lithuania enhances its capability to support businesses in their digital transformation. By using the SAP PE Service Engagement Model and its global presence, IBA Group is well-equipped to deliver innovative SAP solutions, empowering its partners and clients to achieve their business goals.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider that performs software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. IBA Group is a signatory of the UN Global Compact. For more information, visit ibagroupit.

