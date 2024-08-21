Young Talents To Give Concert At Ganja State Philharmonic Hall
Young talents, kamancha player, Presidential Scholarship Holder,
laureate of international competitions Medina Shakhgaldiyeva and
pianist, laureate of international competitions Narmin Rzayeva will
delight music lovers in Ganja city, Azernews
reports.
These two talented musicians will present a joint concert themed
"Ruhun qidası" (Food for Soul) at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall
on September 23.
Music enthusiasts can look forward to an evening rich in diverse
musical expressions.
The concert will feature works by a blend of masterpieces from
both Azerbaijani and international classical composers, as well as
contemporary authors.
The program includes music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Sevda
Ibrahimova, Tural Mammadli, Bela Bartok, Franz Liszt, Frederic
Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Bela Kovacs.
To purchase tickets, please visit the website iTicket .
Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day and
Milli.
