Young Talents To Give Concert At Ganja State Philharmonic Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Young talents, kamancha player, Presidential Scholarship Holder, laureate of international competitions Medina Shakhgaldiyeva and pianist, laureate of international competitions Narmin Rzayeva will delight lovers in Ganja city, Azernews reports.

These two talented musicians will present a joint concert themed "Ruhun qidası" (Food for Soul) at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall on September 23.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to an evening rich in diverse musical expressions.

The concert will feature works by a blend of masterpieces from both Azerbaijani and international classical composers, as well as contemporary authors.

The program includes music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Sevda Ibrahimova, Tural Mammadli, Bela Bartok, Franz Liszt, Frederic Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Bela Kovacs.

To purchase tickets, please visit the website iTicket .

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day and Milli.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr