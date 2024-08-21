New Global Sport Conference 2024: Qiddiya and HMG join distinguished partnership ecosystem

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 20 August 2024:

With the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) fast approaching, support from the wider business community for this year’s highly anticipated second edition in Riyadh is on full display once more, following a trio of key partnership announcements.

Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Centre from August 24-25, NGSC will welcome 60 global speakers and more than 1000 visionary leaders from the esports, gaming, business, entertainment, and mainstream esports realms, including over 200 of the world’s most prominent CEOs. The conference will offer a unique platform to explore the future of fandom and its transformative potential.

The hugely anticipated conference for global leaders and key decision-makers has announced two of Saudi Arabia’s proudest companies as Strategic Partners – Qiddiya, the Saudi Arabian giga project, and destination city for all things entertainment, sports, and culture, and Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group (HMG), a leader in comprehensive healthcare services, innovation, and superior patient experiences.

Mike Milanov, Chairman - Qiddiya Gaming, said: “Qiddiya Gaming has a strategic role in defining the future of gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia with our Gaming & Esports District through the power of IRL Play. The Esports World Cup Foundation is one of our key partners as we build the future of gaming together, and we are proud to support NGSC 2024 and continue to educate the world about Qiddiya."

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib, Chairman of HMG, said: “We are honored to be a part of the New Global Sport Conference. The link between sports participation and physical and mental well-being is well known, and our focus on innovation and excellence in healthcare resonates with the Conference’s goal of advancing esports and gaming. We cannot wait to engage with attendees and support the event’s destined success.”

Meanwhile, Intel is another important addition to NGSC’s partnership ecosystem as an Official Partner. The company is dedicated to driving the smart and connected digital landscape with advanced hardware and software solutions, delivering innovations that enhance the gaming experience for players and audiences alike.

Mohammed Al Nimer, Sales Director, Esports World Cup Foundation, said: "We are very excited to welcome our Strategic and Official partners across the technology, entertainment, and healthcare sectors. The New Global Sport Conference 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking event, and counting on individual and collective support from such recognized and reputable organizations is very valuable. We’re confident their contributions will be far-reaching and bring great value to the conference and its attendees.”

Building on the success of its inaugural event last year, NGSC continues the path forged by the successful 2022 and 2023 editions of the Next World Forum. Hosted under one exclusive banner, NGSC will hold sessions highlighting the challenges and opportunities in crafting a new global sporting legacy, the role of technology in shaping the future of competitive gaming, and the art of storytelling in esports.





