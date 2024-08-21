China Vitamins Monthly News Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamins China E-News 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vitamins China E-News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's vitamins market.

It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, and grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.

China is the world's largest exporter of vitamins, while the domestic has also expanded rapidly in recent years thanks to growing demand from the feed and pharmaceuticals markets. Now, competition in the industry is shifting from producing API to higher-margin pharmaceutical-grade products, while China's tougher stance on environmental protection is also having an effect.

Vitamins China E-News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire vitamins industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

The newsletter includes:



Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

In June 2024, the vitamin market heated up, and vitamin prices were generally buoyant, due to the holding of CPHI China 2024 in Shanghai Municipality, as well as major vitamin producers' pricing movements and maintenance season. Market attention focused on vitamin B1, vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin D3 this month.

The news of the ban on NMN sales on cross-border e-commerce platforms in China has garnered market attention, prompting several companies involved in NMN industry to respond. Since NMN has not been approved as a drug, health food, food additive, or new food raw material (ingredient) in China, it cannot be produced and sold as food domestically. Consequently, food products containing NMN are often sold through cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Four listed firms, namely Shanghai Haixin Group Co., Ltd., ClouDr Group Limited, Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Tibet Weixinkang Medicine Co., Ltd. have disclosed updates on their vitamin injection products.

News about several projects has been reported, including: Shaoxing Minsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s 'construction project for relocation, upgrading, and aggregation'; Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s 'construction project for vitamin D series products production lines'; Shangyu NHU Bio-chem Co., Ltd.'s projects; Shandong Tonghui Biotechnology Co., Ltd.'s 'project of creating and industrialising feed additive products for pig use'; Bluestar Adisseo Health Nutrition (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.'s 37,000 t/a specialty products feed additives project, etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Month Sample Newsletter



Headline

Editor's Note

Governmental Direction

Several firms respond to ban on NMN sales in cross-border e-commerce

Market Dynamics

Vitamins projects dynamics and development trends in H1 2024

Dynamics of four listed firms' vitamin injection products

Company Developments

Minsheng Pharma to initiate relocation project

Huixin Pharma to build new lines for vitamin D series products

Two projects of Shangyu NHU gain EP acceptance

Tonghui Biotech to ramp up capacity for VD3 crystal

SASAC green-lights Bluestar Adisseo's non-public issuance of A-shares

Import and Export Analysis

Imports and exports of selected vitamins in China, May 2024

Vitamins trading in overseas market

Price Update

Ex-works prices of selected vitamins in China, June 2024

Vitamin market stays buoyant in June 2024

News in Brief

Luwei Pharma to halt VC production for overhaul

Info on Nugene Pharma's vitamin and bio-enzyme technical renovation project published

Minfeng Chemical's operating results for 2023 and Q1 2024

Anqing COSMOS smoothly advancing 3,200 t/a high-end personal care products project

EIA info of Hongsen Pharma's 828 t/a APIs project disclosed

Kingdomway and its subsidiary obtain invention patent certificate

Cangzhou Scrianen Pharma's renovation project for APIs passes EP acceptance check

Local authority to approve Tiancheng Pharma's first-phase technical renovation project

EI report of Weiding Biotech's renovation project for food and feed additives published Northeast Pharma's vitamin C API receives CEP certificate

