Deltaxml Unveils New DITA Compare Release With REST API Capability

DITA Compare product featuring new Maps REST API

Comparing DITA Maps using REST API, expanding beyond traditional Java-based comparisons

DeltaXML

Extends functionality and enables greater flexibility and integration capabilities for enterprise customers

- Tristan MitchellMALVERN, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DeltaXML, a leader in XML comparison and document management solutions, is pleased to announce the latest release of its DITA Compare product, now featuring the ability to compare DITA Maps via REST API. This enhancement extends the functionality previously available only through Java, enabling greater flexibility and integration capabilities for enterprise customers.With the new release, DeltaXML continues its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that improve document management workflows. The addition of REST API support for DITA Map comparison allows users to seamlessly integrate DITA Compare into a wider range of systems and workflows, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in managing complex documentation projectsKey Features of the New DITA Compare Release:REST API Integration: Compare DITA Maps using REST API, expanding beyond the traditional Java-based comparisons.Customisable Comparison Pipelines: Tailor comparison parameters to suit specific needs, including ignoring content, tracking changes in moving content, and detecting alterations in tables and SVGs.Enhanced Workflow Integration: Simplify the process of incorporating DITA Compare into diverse environments and applications, ensuring smooth and efficient document management."Our mission at DeltaXML is to provide powerful, adaptable tools that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Tristan Mitchell, Product Director at DeltaXML. "The new REST API capability in DITA Compare empowers businesses to integrate our advanced comparison technology more easily into their existing workflows, driving greater productivity and precision."DeltaXML's DITA Compare product is designed to support the demands of enterprises requiring robust and flexible XML comparison solutions. By offering advanced configuration options and seamless integration capabilities, DeltaXML continues to set the standard for document comparison and management.For more information about the new DITA Compare release and other DeltaXML products, visit the DeltaXML website or contact our sales team at ....About DeltaXMLDeltaXML specialises in providing enterprise-grade XML comparison and merge solutions that improve the management and integrity of documents and data. With a focus on customisable and integrative products, DeltaXML serves a global clientele, helping organisations achieve greater efficiency and accuracy in their document workflows.

