Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck DIVORCE: Know REAL Reason For Split; Singer Ready To 'Move On'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, as confirmed by multiple international sources. Earlier this year, rumors of their separation began circulating, fueled by the couple's appearances without their wedding rings, the sale of their marital homes, and reports of them living apart. TMZ has now verified that the rumors were true, with the couple deciding to part ways. A recent report has also shed light on the reasons behind Lopez's decision to file for divorce.

According to sources quoted by People Magazine, Lopez felt that Affleck showed no interest in continuing their marriage. After waiting for signs that he was committed to their relationship, Lopez allegedly decided to take the step towards divorce. The insider revealed that Lopez was deeply disappointed and saddened by the situation, but Affleck hadn't given her any indication that he wanted to maintain their marriage. The source added that Lopez tried her best to make things work and was heartbroken, emphasizing that their children remain a top priority, as they always have been.

Rumors also suggest that Lopez is ready to move on from the relationship. However, she has yet to publicly respond to the reports.

The news of their split comes just as the couple marks their second wedding anniversary. For context, Lopez and Affleck exchanged vows in a ceremony held in Georgia on August 20, 2022. The timing of Lopez's filing for divorce on this significant date is unlikely to be a mere coincidence.

TMZ reports that Lopez filed the divorce documents pro per, meaning she submitted them herself without an attorney. The documents list April 26, 2024, as the date of separation. The couple's marriage came 20 years after they first met on the set of their comedy film Gigli. Initially bonding as friends, they eventually began dating. Although they parted ways and dated others-Affleck even married Jennifer Garner-they reunited in 2021, rekindling their relationship.