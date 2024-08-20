Tuesday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Guinea-Bissau, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló has undertaken a strategic reshuffle of his government, appointing trusted advisors to pivotal roles amid shifts.



Meanwhile, Mozambique's Sovereign Wealth Fund has accrued $114 million in the first half of 2024, reflecting robust oil and revenues aimed at fostering economic stability.



Over in Uganda, coffee exports have soared, marking a significant economic boost, with Europe absorbing 72% of the exports.



Ethiopia takes a green leap forward, banning fossil vehicle imports for missions and emphasizing its commitment to renewable energy.



Lastly, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has reported a record profit of $2 billion for 2023, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency and strategic foresight in the oil sector.





Guinea-Bissau Government Reshuffle

On August 20, Guinea-Bissau 's President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, initiated a significant government reshuffle, incorporating trusted advisors into key positions.



This move follows the political withdrawal of support by the MADEM-G15 party, which Embaló co-founded. Aristides Ocante da Silva, previously a special advisor, now heads the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Local Power.



Marciano Silva Barbeiro, the former occupant, takes over as the Minister of Transport, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy.



Other notable appointments include Dionísio Cabi as Defense Minister and Florentino Fernando Dias as Minister of Social Communication.



José Carlos Varela Casimiro is now the Minister of Energy, and Pedro Tipote has been appointed to lead the Health Ministry.



However, the reshuffle extends across various departments, emphasizing the president's strategic alignment and administrative adjustments in the face of shifting political alliances.

Mozambique's Sovereign Wealth Fund: Mid-Year Financial Update

Mozambique's Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSM ) received $114 million during the first half of 2024, bolstered by oil and gas revenues.



This funding, crucial for the FSM's operationalization, includes $74.1 million carried over from 2022 and 2023, along with $39.8 million accrued in the current half-year.



In addition, the FSM, established by legislation in January 2024, aims to support the country's economic stability through strategic investments in various sectors.



The fund's governance frameworks include the Investment Advisory Council and the Supervision Committee. These measures ensure transparent and effective management.



The Mozambican parliament anticipates that annual gas export revenues could reach $6 billion by the 2040s. This projection is expected to significantly impact the nation's economic trajectory.

Uganda's Coffee Export Boom

In July 2024, Uganda witnessed a remarkable surge in coffee exports, selling over 821,593 sixty-kilogram bags, valued at approximately $210.48 million.



This represents a 26.15% increase in volume and a 98.68% rise in revenue compared to July 2023. Europe remains the largest market, accounting for 72% of the exports, with Italy and Germany being the primary importers.



The increase in exports is attributed to favorable market conditions and improved coffee quality. This success not only enhances Uganda's economic position but also bolsters the agricultural sector, supporting local farmers and the broader economy.

Ethiopia Implements a Ban on Fossil Fuel Cars for Diplomatic Missions

The Ethiopian government announced a ban on petrol and diesel vehicle imports by diplomatic missions and international organizations. This measure is part of a broader initiative towards clean energy transition and environmental sustainability.



This policy mandates that only electric vehicles are to be imported duty-free. The move aligns with Ethiopia 's strategy to leverage its abundant hydroelectric power and reduce reliance on imported fuels.



This pioneering initiative reflects Ethiopia's commitment to sustainable development and positions it as a leader in environmental governance.

Financial Performance of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) 2023

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL ) reported a net profit of 3.3 trillion naira ($2 billion) for 2023, a 28% increase from the previous year.



This record profit highlights the NNPC's enhanced operational efficiency and strategic management. The transparency of this financial reporting reflects the company's commitment to accountability and its role in ensuring national energy security.



Future plans include a potential initial public offering (IPO), pending board approval. This move underscores the NNPC's progressive outlook and adherence to national economic objectives.

