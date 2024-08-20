Banshee Batteries Introduces Ultra-Slim 12V 100Ah Lifepo4 Battery Pack For Maximum Power In Minimal Spaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Banshee Batteries launches the Super Slim 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery. Designed to fit where other batteries can't.

- Donny SweeneyMINOOKA, IL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Need Big Capacity But Have Limited Space? Designed to fit where other batteries can't . Banshee Batteries, a premier innovator in the battery industry, is excited to introduce the Super Slim 12V 100Ah Deep Cycle LiFePO4 Lithium Ion Battery Pack. Engineered for maximum power efficiency in minimal space, this groundbreaking battery is designed to meet the demanding needs of industries and applications where both performance and space savings are critical. Ideal for 4WD vehicles, recreational vehicles (RVs), marine environments, and more, the Banshee 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery represents the next evolution in power storage technology.In an era where compact, efficient, and reliable power solutions are more important than ever, the Banshee Super Slim 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery stands out. Measuring a mere 2.26 inches in thickness, this battery can be easily integrated into tight spaces without sacrificing power or functionality. Whether it's under the seat of a 4WD, within the confines of an RV's storage compartment, or tucked away in the engine room of a boat, this battery is designed to fit where traditional batteries cannot.“Space is often a significant limitation when it comes to power storage in mobile and marine applications,” said Donny Sweeney, Operations Manager at Banshee Batteries." Our new Super Slim 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery is a game-changer for anyone needing reliable, long-lasting power in space-constrained environments. It's lightweight, easy to install, and powerful enough to handle the most demanding tasks.The Banshee 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery is equipped with twin Anderson style connectors (50A & 120A) and M8 insert terminals, offering unparalleled flexibility. These connectors allow users to easily integrate the battery into various applications, from secondary power systems in RVs and boats to auxiliary power sources in off-road vehicles. The battery's design also supports easy removal and relocation, making it perfect for users who need a portable power solution that can adapt to multiple uses.This battery is not just about space-saving; it's about providing a robust and reliable power source that can keep up with your adventurous lifestyle. Whether you're powering a winch, lighting systems, communication devices, or other essential equipment, the Banshee Super Slim 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery delivers consistent, high-quality performance.Key Features and Specifications:Slim and Compact Design: At only 2.26 inches thick, the battery can be installed in spaces where traditional batteries simply won't fit, such as under seats, in storage compartments, or along narrow bulkheads.High Capacity and Longevity: With a nominal capacity of 100Ah and an energy output of 1280Wh, this battery provides more than 3,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge (DOD), ensuring it lasts for years, even under heavy use.Advanced Battery Management System (BMS): The integrated BMS enhances safety by protecting against overcharging, over-discharging, and short circuits. It also optimizes the battery's performance by balancing cell charging and discharging, extending the overall lifespan.Versatile Connectivity Options: Featuring twin Anderson style connectors (50A & 120A) and M8 insert terminals, the battery can be easily connected to various systems and configurations. This makes it an excellent choice for secondary batteries, solar power setups, and portable power stations.Bluetooth Monitoring and LCD Display: Stay informed about your battery's status with real-time data monitoring through Bluetooth connectivity and the built-in LCD screen. The App provides detailed insights into the battery's state of charge, voltage, current, and temperature all in real time.Lightweight and Durable Construction: Weighing just 66 lbs (15 kg), the Banshee 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery is significantly lighter than equivalent lead-acid batteries, making it easier to handle and install. The durable metal case ensures it withstands the rigors of harsh environments.High Discharge Rates: Capable of delivering high currents, this battery is ideal for applications requiring substantial power output, such as trolling motors, winches, and high-demand electronic systems in RVs and boats.Environmentally Friendly: Unlike traditional lead-acid batteries, the Banshee LiFePO4 battery is free from toxic materials and is fully recyclable, making it a more sustainable choice for Eco-conscious users.The versatility of the Banshee Super Slim 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery makes it suitable for a wide range of applications:4WD Off-Road Vehicles: Perfect for powering winches, off-road lighting, and auxiliary systems like fridges and communication devices. Its compact size allows it to be installed in tight spaces, ensuring reliable power for your off-road adventures.Recreational Vehicles (RVs): Ideal for extended off-grid camping trips, this battery provides consistent power for appliances, entertainment systems, and more. Its fast charging capability and high discharge rates make it especially useful for electric motor-homes and power-hungry RVs.Marine Applications: Whether you're on a boat, yacht, or other marine vessels, the slim design of this battery fits seamlessly into tight engine compartments or storage areas. It's perfect for trolling motors, outboard engines, and onboard electronics.Solar Power Systems: The Banshee 12V 100Ah battery integrates easily into solar setups, providing a reliable storage solution for harvested energy. Its long cycle life and efficiency make it an excellent choice for renewable energy applications.Commitment to Quality and Customer SatisfactionBanshee Batteries stands behind the quality and performance of its products. The Super Slim 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery comes with a 5-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee, reflecting the company's commitment to customer satisfaction. Additionally, Banshee offers free shipping within the contiguous United States, ensuring that this cutting-edge battery is accessible to customers across the country.About Banshee Batteries:Banshee Batteries is a leading provider of high-performance battery solutions, catering to a diverse range of industries including automotive, marine, recreational, and renewable energy. Known for their durability, reliability, and innovative designs, Banshee Batteries delivers products that meet the evolving power needs of modern consumers. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Banshee Batteries continues to lead the industry in developing advanced battery technologies that empower users to achieve their goals.For more information about the Super Slim 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Ion Battery Pack or other products from Banshee Batteries, visit our website at:

