Mexico Seeks Judiciary Reform to Combat Corruption, Faces Judges' Strike in Response.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's judiciary has launched an indefinite strike against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's controversial reform proposals.



These reforms would shift judges' appointments from being based on qualifications to public elections.



Critics argue this could undermine judicial independence and centralize power excessively.



On Monday night, judges voted to strike, escalating the protest initiated by thousands of judicial workers.



Their action opposes reforms proposed as López Obrador nears the end of his term this September.



López Obrador says the reforms are needed to cleanse corruption from the judiciary. However, many legal experts see these changes as threats to judicial independence.



Juana Fuentes from the Mexican Association of Federal Judges and Magistrates JUFED warns these reforms could centralize power, altering the government's power balance.







Currently, the judiciary is preparing for these changes to be debated in Congress next month. Morena, López Obrador's party, holds a significant majority there.



Despite this, judicial resistance remains strong. Judges fear that popular votes could disregard their training and experience.



The strike has closed courts nationwide, with 55,000 federal court employees expected to participate.



Most courts are locked and deserted, impacting all judicial operations except urgent matters.



This situation raises crucial questions about judicial independence and the rule of law.



While some view the shift toward electing judges as democratizing, many warn it could compromise the fairness required in justice.



Globally, judicial elections are successful. Switzerland and Japan are renowned for their impeccable judiciary systems.



In these countries, either parliament or citizens elect judges. Alternatively, judges are appointed with periodic public referendums.



These systems aim for accountability but also pose risks to judicial impartiality due to potential political pressures.



As Mexico debates these reforms, it must consider these international examples, weighing potential benefits against risks to judicial independence.



