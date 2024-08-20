Ukraine Decriminalizes AWOL, Desertion If Committed First Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday passed a law on criminal liability for crimes against the established order of military service under martial law.

That's according to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak , Ukrinform reports.

The law lays down legally defined mechanisms for absolving military servicemen of criminal liability for being absent without leave or deserting amid martial law if they commit such offenses for the first time.

The law amends Article 401 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, allowing such persons to be released from criminal liability if, before the end of a pre-trial inquiry or trial, they voluntarily declare the intention to go back to military service.

At the same time, such an option is not available to military servicemen who have committed grave crimes, such as murder or robbery.

